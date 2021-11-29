ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luna County, NM

Deming-Luna County Chamber distributes shop local bumper stickers

By Headlight staff reports
Deming Headlight
 3 days ago
DEMING – Have you seen the bumper stickers yet? Galen Gomez and Debbie Troyer of the Deming-Luna County Chamber of Commerce dispensed 270 canvas shop local bags, masks and 500 bumper stickers recently at Peppers Supermarket reminding Luna County to support local business.

One-hundred posters were also printed for businesses to display listing the “why” in shopping local. Aside from the obvious effort to support a friend or family members business, many may not realize that local tax dollars go right back into our community to fund schools, road maintenance, police and fire services, infrastructure and benefits our community in general," Troyer said.

This is not quite like the one-day “Shop Small Business Saturday” promoted over the years by American Express, but a year-round campaign complete with a 3-minute video of Luna County local shop owners sharing why they love local, according to Troyer.

The campaign, “Shop Local, Play Local, Love Local," is aimed to encourage citizens to shop, 365-days a year, right here in Luna County to help stimulate the local economy.

Purchasing local keeps your money in our community because locally owned businesses typically purchase from other local businesses, and farms. “Plus, the customer service is better," says Troyer.

According to studies, for every dollar spent at a locally owned business, about 70 cents stays local. For every dollar spent at a national corporation, less than 40 cents stay local. Additionally, shopping local is good for the environment using less packaging and fuel to process your order.

“I had never really thought about this before but if I buy gas in Las Cruces, my tax dollars stay there, for their roads, why would I do that?”, Troyer laughed.

To watch the Support Local Campaign video, go to https://youtu.be/G6jh0UqqPis.

If you would like to support the efforts of the Deming-Luna County Chamber of Commerce individually or as a business, please contact Debbie at 575-567-3928 or go to www.demingchamber.com.

