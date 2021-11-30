ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luna County, NM

Deming and Luna County community calendar for Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

By Headlight staff reports
Deming Headlight
 3 days ago

Community Coalition meets

The Community Coalition meets at noon today at the La Fonda Restaurant Banquet Room, 601 E. Pine St. in Deming, NM.

Today's agenda includes presentations from:

• Help-New Mexico Office of Economic Empowerment presentation on the SNAP Employment Training offered (Adrianne Ybarra, Christina Garcia, and Jesse Bolaños)

• Mimbres Memorial Hospital: Tamara Hand

• Deming Police Department

The Community Coalition will not meet in January. The next meeting will be at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at the La Fonda.

Columbus Club Bingo

The Columbus Club will host Bingo games at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 1400 S. Ruby St. in Deming, NM. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Cash prizes ranged from $150 to $300 per game.

There is a concession stand on site and no outside food of drink is permitted.

Church barbecue plates

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church will have a barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 at the church, 513 W. First St. in Deming, NM. Delivery is available within city limits. Please call 575-936-4279 on Friday after 10 a.m. for orders. Proceeds benefit the building revitalization projects.

Menu: Ribs plate, $10; brisket plate, $10; combination plate (brisket and ribs), $12. All plates include corn, salad and chocolate cake.

Deming Photo Club meets

The Deming Photo Club meets at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at the Marshall Memorial Library, 110 S. Diamond Avenue. Please wear a mask to enter the building and bring photo project ideas, field trip ideas and 3 to 5 photos you have taken using the subject of water..

If you are interested in photography or want to learn more about the photos you are taking, please plan on attending. Meetings are open to the public.

Deming MainStreet events

Deming MainStreet has planned a series of events slated for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

• Christmas Market, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Luna County Courthouse Park

• Lighted Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Route will be Columbus Road and Spruce Street to Gold Avenue and Luna County Courthouse Park

Registrations forms for both events are available online at www.deming ms.org or at the Deming Visitor Center (800 E Pine St.).

• Community Tree Lighting, 7 p.m. in front of the historic Luna County Courthouse. Lighting will take place immediately following Santa's visit with children in the Luna County Courthouse Park pavilion

DMS is also hosting a Light-up Downtown contest for businesses. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three storefronts via community votes.

Businesses interested in participating will need to register online at www.demingms.org or at the Deming Visitor Center (800 E Pine St.) by December 2, 2021.

Community voting will be from Dec. 4-18 online at www.demingms.org. Only one vote per day per email.

