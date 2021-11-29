ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gila, NM

Gila National Forest plans winter burns to lower wildfire risk

By Headlight staff reports
Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
 3 days ago
QUEMADO, N.M. – The Gila National Forest, Quemado Ranger District is planning a series of burns over the winter to reduce fuels on the forest and lower the risk of wildfire. The 400-acre Slaughter Mesa prescribed fire and the Baca slash-pit pile burn are scheduled to take place between Dec. 1, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2022, depending on weather conditions.

The Slaughter Mesa prescribed fire will be conducted near Dead Horse and Chiminea canyons and will take approximately 3-5 days to complete. This project is designed to reduce the hazardous buildup of vegetation, lower the risk of high-intensity wildfire and protect wildlife habitat.

The Baca slash pit is located northeast of Quemado Lake near Baca Mesa. This reoccurring pile burn is provided so that community members may continue to drop “slash” – any natural vegetative material occurring from the clearing of brush and trees – from private property.

Smoke production from these projects could be moderate at times. Areas potentially impacted include Forest Service road 13 and 13D, Forest Service road 93, Quemado Lake Estates, Quemado Lake Recreation Area, Hwy 60, and the community of Quemado, New Mexico.

Fire managers will monitor fuel conditions and weather to determine the appropriate time to implement. The Forest Service will coordinate with state and local cooperators, before, during and after both projects.

For more information about these burns, please email or call Heath Barker, Quemado Ranger District assistant fire manager at: heath.barker@usda.gov, 575-773-4678. For updates and the latest news on the Gila National Forest, check out our website at www.fs.usda.gov/gila or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

