U.S. Customs halts migrants and criminals from entering at southwest border

EL PASO, Texas – Throughout the month of October, the El Paso Sector continued to secure America’s borders from aggravated felons, sex offenders, child predators, gang members, and murder suspects. U.S. Border Patrol agents in the West Texas and New Mexico region have apprehended more than 80 migrants, with previous criminal convictions, trying to enter the country illegally through the El Paso area of responsibility since Oct. 1.

Agents encountered two migrants with previous criminal convictions who had gang ties and were wanted for homicide in El Salvador. Another migrant was also repatriated to Mexico for an outstanding warrant for homicide.

Migrants with criminal convictions encountered by El Paso Sector agents included aggravated felons, sex offenders, child predators, drug traffickers, and drunk drivers.

Additional offenses included illegal possession of firearms, assault, domestic violence, and burglary.

“The brave men and women of the El Paso Sector work tirelessly to protect our border communities. Many times, our agents encounter migrants entering illegally into the United States who were previously removed with previous criminal convictions,” said El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria I. Chavez. “Most of the time these same migrants re-enter illegally and try to evade detection, as they know, if arrested by Border Patrol, they will face incarceration once again. I’m grateful for the vigilance and commitment portrayed by our Border Patrol agents in keeping our communities safe”.

