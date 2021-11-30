Panthers RB McCaffrey out for the season with ankle injury

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) might be able to play in Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. McCaffrey rolled his ankle in the first half of the Panthers' loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He played just one snap in the second half and left the stadium in a walking boot. However, Rapoport is under the impression that McCaffrey avoided a major injury and that the running back may not miss any game action since the Panthers have their bye in Week 13. Chuba Hubbard and Ameer Abdullah split backfield work in the second half on Sunday, with the latter likely benefitting from the negative game script.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO