MIDDLE SCHOOL: Greenfield Boys fall to Parrott

Margaret L. Hopkin Middle School announced its Students of the Month: seventh-grader Jackson Edge and eighth-grader Andrew Mascaro!. Jackson Edge is a very unique student: you can tell he really enjoys school! It is very rare to see Jackson without a smile or telling some joke. He has a real talent for making sure every student is included and will go out of his way to talk to someone. On top of all that, Jackson excels in his school work. At any point, Jackson is asking clarifying questions or helping another student. He takes his time on assignments and ensures that it's his best work. Jackson is an excellent example of an MLHMS Thunderbird! Jackson loves mountain biking and the ocean. Oregon is his favorite state and he owns a pug dog named Huck. He also loves to draw and enjoys writing. Jackson’s advice to his fellow students is: “Always be kind and try your hardest in everything you do!”

