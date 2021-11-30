ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIDDLE SCHOOL: Greenfield Boys fall to Parrott

 3 days ago

Despite getting double figures scoring nights from T Good...

bladenonline.com

Middle School Boys Soccer: Tar Heel 4, East Columbus 0

TAR HEEL – Alejandro Lopez fired in 2 goals to lead Tar Heel to a 4-0 Waccamaw Middle School Conference boys’ soccer victory Thursday over East Columbus. Gerson Verdugo sent a pass to Lopez in the 5th minute and Lopez banged in the goal for an early 1-0 lead. That margin held until Verdugo knocked in his own goal 10 minutes after halftime.
HIGH SCHOOL
wellsboroathletics.com

Middle School Boys Bball rolls past Williamson.

The Wellsboro Boys Middle School Basketball Team secured a 53-4 victory over Williamson Thursday evening. The young Hornets jumped out to a 23-0 lead after the first quarter and took a 32-2 advantage at halftime before cruising to the win in the second half. "We had another fast start, which...
WELLSBORO, PA
wellsboroathletics.com

Middle School Boys Bball defeats Wyalusing for third straight win.

The Wellsboro Boys Middle School Basketball team defeated Wyalusing 47-9 on Saturday. The Hornets led 18-2 after the first quarter, 31-5 at halftime and 39-5 after three quarters. "Once again our defensive effort led to transition baskets and allowed us to build a quick lead," said head coach Kyle Smith....
WELLSBORO, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wilson Times
harlanenterprise.net

Wallins captures middle school championship

Preslee Hensley scored a game-high 14 points to carry the Lady Devils of Wallins to the county seventh- and eighth-grade school basketball title on Thursday at Harlan County High School. Wallins improved its overall record to 14-1 with a 32-22 victory over Rosspoint. The Lady Devils got nine points from...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
kvhsathletics.com

Kankakee Valley Middle School Boys Basketball Week in Review

Here are the results for the Middle School Boys’ Basketball Teams during the week of November 15th through November 20th. On Monday November 15th, the 6th Grade A and B-Teams traveled to North Judson to take on the Blue Jays. The A-Team got out to a good start, leading 7-3 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. The Kougars led wire-to-wire and earned a 27-18 victory over North Judson. Leading the A-Team in scoring was Caleb Gartshore with a game high 19 points. Van Kooistra added 7 points for the victorious Kouagrs.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Luke Athay of Idaho Falls is boys runner of the year

Luke Athay’s passion for running is intertwined with his relationships with his older siblings. He credits his sister Jane, a 2018 Idaho Falls graduate, for getting him and his older brother Mitchell into running. A 2021 Idaho Falls graduate, Mitchell was teammates with Luke last season, which ended with a historic fourth consecutive boys cross country state title for the Tigers. Both brothers medaled--Mitchell placing second and Luke, then a freshman, placing fourth upon passing two seniors in the final 300 meters.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
lakecountystar.com

Middle school Panthers having success

BALDWIN – It was a nail biter right until the end on Monday but the Baldwin junior high boys won 29-21. With two minutes left, Baldwin was down 21-20 to Brethren when Kyrce Cook came off the bench and hit a game changing three 3-pointer, putting the Panthers up 23-21. Pierre Johnson hit the next two points finishing up with the game high of 13 points. Chance Dockery hit two critical free throws and Marcus Martin wound up the victory hitting the last two points right at the buzzer.
BALDWIN, MI
freelandathletics.com

Middle School Wrestling Captures Title

The Freeland Middle School wrestlers competed at the Ithaca Invitational this weekend where they proved to be the top team. The Falcons won the tournament with 227 points. The Falcons placed 23 wrestlers in the top 4 and amassed over 35 pins. Freeland sent 15 wrestlers to the finals and crowned 7 champions. Both Mat Arney and Zack Clark had the quickest pins in the tournament. They needed only 11 seconds to pin their opponents. Way to go boys! The wrestler of the week goes to Hunter Lesh. Hunter is a first year wrestler. He pinned all of his opponents and won first place. Great job Hunter!
FREELAND, MI
kscbnews.net

Middle School Results

Eisenhower Middle school hosted a double dual on Thursday with Seymour Rogers, Hugoton, and Ulysses. The Warriors did well against Ulysses with some big wins from Brian Casas, Easton Cooley, and Xavier Tafoya. Warriors won the dual with a score of 48-18. The Warriors struggled against Hugoton with a score of 36-66. During the Hugoton dual, Aron Duque and Easton Cooley came out with a pin. The Warriors will travel to Great Bend on December 4 in preparation for their big MSWAC appearance in Hays on December 11.
HIGH SCHOOL
bladenonline.com

Middle School Boys Soccer: Bladenboro 5, Tabor City 1

TABOR CITY – Jonah Bryan posted a ‘Hat Trick’ of 3 goals Monday to lead Bladenboro to a 5-1 Waccamaw Middle School Conference boys’ soccer victory over Tabor City. Diego Santos-Hernandez fired in the 1st of his 2 Bulldog goals in the opening half to give Bladenboro the early lead, but Tabor City answered to tie the score 1-1 at halftime.
TABOR CITY, NC
easternshorepost.com

Arcadia Wins Middle School Basketball Championship

The Nandua Lady Braves competed for the middle school basketball championship on Thursday night after an impressive undefeated regular season. The team, coached by Mike Bono, went 6-0 against teams in the district. They were led offensively by Ellery Giddens, who averaged 18 points per game. The Lady Braves were...
HIGH SCHOOL
freelandathletics.com

Middle School Competitive Cheer

Our Middle School Competitive Cheer team will be having tryouts on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in the Learning Center gymnasium. Tryouts will be from 6:00 – 7:00 pm. This is for all interested 6th, 7th and 8th grade girls. Please remember that a physical is required for participation in the tryouts and that electronic registration is needed for individuals that make the team. Registration can take place at planeths.com.
EDUCATION
moabsunnews.com

Congrats to the Hopkin Middle School Students of the Month

Margaret L. Hopkin Middle School announced its Students of the Month: seventh-grader Jackson Edge and eighth-grader Andrew Mascaro!. Jackson Edge is a very unique student: you can tell he really enjoys school! It is very rare to see Jackson without a smile or telling some joke. He has a real talent for making sure every student is included and will go out of his way to talk to someone. On top of all that, Jackson excels in his school work. At any point, Jackson is asking clarifying questions or helping another student. He takes his time on assignments and ensures that it's his best work. Jackson is an excellent example of an MLHMS Thunderbird! Jackson loves mountain biking and the ocean. Oregon is his favorite state and he owns a pug dog named Huck. He also loves to draw and enjoys writing. Jackson’s advice to his fellow students is: “Always be kind and try your hardest in everything you do!”
TENNIS
ttusports.com

Golden Eagle women fall at home to Middle Tennessee

COOKEVILLE – With the complex and difficult schedule the Tennessee Tech women's basketball team had in front of itself to begin the 2021-22 campaign, there were bound to be some speed bumps along the way. While learning from these early-season games will help the Golden Eagles become a better team...
TENNESSEE STATE
glendaleprepathletics.com

Middle School Strength & Conditioning Program

Saturday was the start of the first ever Middle School Strength & Conditioning Program at Glendale Prep! Coach Mickelson and Coach Kummeth led a group of 13 Middle School Athletes introducing them to the basics of strength training and sprint mechanics!. The program included athletes from a variety of sports...
GLENDALE, AZ

