MIDDLE SCHOOL: Greenfield Boys fall to Parrott

Eisenhower Middle school hosted a double dual on Thursday with Seymour Rogers, Hugoton, and Ulysses. The Warriors did well against Ulysses with some big wins from Brian Casas, Easton Cooley, and Xavier Tafoya. Warriors won the dual with a score of 48-18. The Warriors struggled against Hugoton with a score of 36-66. During the Hugoton dual, Aron Duque and Easton Cooley came out with a pin. The Warriors will travel to Great Bend on December 4 in preparation for their big MSWAC appearance in Hays on December 11.
Comments / 0