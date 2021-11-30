ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbados ditches the Queen and it's China's fault

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you believe the narrative being pushed in the UK media, there's a predictable source to blame for Barbados going it alone as a republic. This speaks volumes about the UK's uncertainty over its place in the shifting world order. This week is a significant one for Barbados as...

Barbados to Remove Queen Elizabeth II As Head Of State. A Black Woman Will Become Country's First President.

Barbados is scheduled to remove England's Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and declare itself a republic on Monday, taking its movement for independence another step forward as it leaves British control. Replacing the monarch is Sandra Mason, the country's former governor-general, who will be named the island's first president. According to CNN, the Barbadian parliament elected Mason in October.
Lowering the queen's flag — Barbados becomes a republic

The Caribbean island nation of Barbados will on Monday night sever centuries-old ties to the British monarchy, ditching Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and declaring itself the world’s newest republic. The royal Standard flag that represents the queen will be lowered in the capital Bridgetown and — at...
UK panel asks govt to scrap plan to turn back migrant boats

A U.K. parliamentary committee on Wednesday criticized government plans to deter migrants from trying to reach Britain in small boats, saying the measures will endanger lives without stopping dangerous journeys like the one that killed 27 people last week.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed legislation that would give authorities patrolling the English Channel the power to turn away boats carrying migrants. The Nationality and Borders Bill would also make it more difficult for people who enter the country illegally to claim asylum and allow asylum-seekers to be screened abroad.But the Joint Committee on Human Rights a cross-party...
Barbados turns 55 by finally cutting ties with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

Barbados is turning 55 and the milestone anniversary is taking on an added significance. The once prosperous sugar colony and jewel in the British empire is celebrating by formally cutting one of its last remaining colonial ties. The island known as “Little England,” which gained independence on Nov. 30, 1966...
It’s A New Era for Barbados As A Republic

Almost 400 years of British reign in Barbados ended on November 30th, as the island officially cut ties with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and became a republic nation. It was one of the most important days in history for the island once dubbed as “Little England” — and for the Caribbean as well. The region has not witnessed a country declare republic status since the 1970s, when Dominica, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana severed ties with the monarch.
In ditching monarchy, Barbados proves a role model for the world

On Monday night, the government of Barbados hosted a grand party to celebrate what was, all things considered, a relatively mild bit of constitutional housekeeping: the country’s transition at midnight from constitutional monarchy to parliamentary republic. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Barbados’s figurehead governor general,...
Barbados Steps Out From Under the Queen’s Umbrella

Welcome back to Foreign Policy’s Latin America Brief. The highlights this week: Barbados officially becomes an independent republic, Washington takes a guerrilla group off its terror list, and traditional Colombian recipes win a global cookbook prize. If you would like to receive Latin America Brief in your inbox every Friday,...
Macron allegedly calling Johnson 'clown' reflects difficult relations between two: Expert

Brussels [Belgium], December 3 (ANI/Sputnik): If reports of French President Emmanuel Macron calling UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson a clown is true, than it is nothing new, as difficult personal relations between the world leaders are a common occurrence, with the Macron-Johnson spat being the latest example, Pierre Vercauteren, a political scientist from UCLouvain university in Belgium, told Sputnik.
'Snog who you wish': UK cabinet split on Xmas parties

As the Christmas party season gets underway in Britain, Boris Johnson's government is struggling with mixed messages on Covid-19 while denying reports it broke rules on staff bashes last year.  This year, there will be no limits on guest numbers and "nothing in the rules to prevent anyone from having Christmas parties or gathering in any way," his spokesman has said.
Beijing summons Japan envoy over ex-PM's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks

Beijing summoned the Japanese ambassador to China over former prime minister Shinzo Abe's "extremely erroneous remarks" on Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Thursday, as tensions rise over the democratic island. With Chinese warplanes making historically high levels of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent months, fears among Western allies like the US and Japan have grown that Beijing could order an invasion, even if they consider it unlikely for now. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the threat of military action by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day. In a video speech to a forum organised by a Taiwanese think-tank on Wednesday, Abe said an emergency for Taipei would be one for Japan as well, warning that "people in Beijing, particularly President Xi Jinping, should not misjudge that".
Rihanna Receives Major Honor From Barbados Amid Country's Departure From Queen Elizabeth

Rihanna might have a shelf-full of Grammys and other awards in her collection, but her latest honor overshadows all of that. On Monday, as Barbados formally cut ties with the U.K. to become the newest republic in the world, her native country named the "Diamonds" singer a national hero. Rihanna, who will now be addressed as the Right Honourable Rihanna, received the honor as Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced Queen Elizabeth II will no longer be the country's Head of State.
