Pakistan to host Islamic meeting on Afghanistan

By Hector RETAMAL
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
A Taliban fighter keeps order as women wait in a queue during a World Food Programme distribution in Kabul /AFP

Pakistan has offered to host a summit of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) next month to address the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of the world's worst humanitarian crisis, and Qureshi said the OIC "must step in to help our Afghan brethren".

"We should step up our collective efforts to alleviate the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people," he said in a statement.

The Pakistan offer comes after a request from Saudi Arabia, which currently chairs the 57-member group.

It will likely be the biggest international gathering on Afghanistan since the Taliban's return.

After the Taliban seized power on the heels of a US withdrawal in August, more than half of the country is facing "acute" food shortages.

The prospect of a long hard winter is raising the spectre of mass starvation and migration.

The international community has been wary of funding aid efforts through the new Taliban government, considered a pariah owing to its links to terrorism.

Related
AFP

Dead or alive? On the trail of the Taliban's supreme leader

When the Taliban overran Kabul in mid-August, seizing power for the second time, the years-old mystery over the whereabouts of the movement's Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada deepened further. Whether the elderly cleric is alive or dead is something many Afghans are uncertain about, and even the most dedicated analysts have doubts about who is really leading the group. AFP went on the trail of the elusive leader, and the findings are inconclusive. On October 30 -- two months after a Taliban spokesman insisted Akhundzada was alive and well in Kandahar -- rumours swirled in the southern city that the "emir" had delivered a speech at a Koranic school, or madrassa.
WORLD
AFP

Taliban leader decrees Afghan women's rights must be 'enforced'

The Taliban issued a decree Friday in the name of their supreme leader instructing Afghan ministries "to take serious action" on women's rights, but failed to mention girls' access to schools. "The Islamic Emirate's leadership directs all relevant organisations... to take serious action to enforce Women's Rights," the decree states, quoting elusive supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.
WORLD
The Independent

Lebanon minister resigns in bid to defuse row with Saudi Arabia

Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi resigned on Friday, saying he was putting the national interest above personal ones in a bid to ease a major diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.Mr Kordahi said he understood that French President Emmanuel Macron has demanded his resignation before his Saturday visit to Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to encourage the Saudi Crown Prince and de facto ruled Mohamed bin Salman (MBS) to end the crisis.Mr Macron is currently in the UAE, where he was expected to raise Lebanon’s crisis with the powerful Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed....
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Council of Europe to discipline Turkey over jailed activist

The Council of Europe said Friday it will launch disciplinary action against Turkey for refusing to free prominent activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala, triggering a procedure used only once before in the organisation's history. The Turkish foreign ministry had urged the COE on Thursday not to begin the action "out of respect for the ongoing judicial process", warning that the procedure would be "interference" in its domestic affairs.
ADVOCACY
Telegraph

Afghanistan collapse is worst UN has ever seen

Afghanistan's economic collapse is one of the worst in history and will see the country's wealth shrink by a fifth in the next year, the United Nations has said. The speed of the country's financial meltdown dwarfs recent economic crises in countries such as Lebanon, Venezuela and Syria. National GDP...
WORLD
CBS News

Former Afghanistan envoy Zalmay Khalilzhad on dealing with Taliban - "Intelligence Matters"

In this episode of "Intelligence Matters," host Michael Morell speaks with Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under President George W. Bush and special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation from September 2018 to October 2021. Khalilzad and Morell discuss the history of U.S. engagement in Afghanistan, including in the period during the withdrawal of Soviet forces in 1989, after 9/11, and today. Khalilzad offers new details about the deal his team brokered with the Taliban in 2020 - including the contents of two still-secret annexes - and explains why he believes diplomatic engagement with the Taliban should continue. Khalilzad also reflects on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as his own role as lead negotiator under Presidents Trump and Biden.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Without women and aid, Afghan economy will collapse, UN warns

When Maryam went shopping in Kabul this week after several weeks cooped up at home, the Afghan mother was shocked to discover food prices had doubled -- or even tripled -- at the market's well-stocked vegetable stalls. "It's very expensive, it's clearly visible," the 52-year-old, who lost her job after the Taliban returned to power in August, told AFP. On Wednesday, a United Nations report said Afghanistan and its population of roughly 40 million people have suffered an "unprecedented fiscal shock" since the Taliban takeover and the decision by the international community to withdraw billions in humanitarian aid. The report predicts an economic contraction of around 20 percent of GDP "within a year, a decline that could reach 30 percent in following years".
WORLD
The Independent

NATO debates the lessons of mission creep in Afghanistan

Barely 3 months after the chaotic U.S.-run troop evacuation from Afghanistan NATO foreign ministers met Wednesday to debate a rapidly compiled report on the lessons to be learned from the military organization’s 18-year security presence in the conflict-ravaged country.NATO took over the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan in 2003, almost two years after a U.S.-led coalition invaded the country to oust the Taliban for harboring Osama bin Laden, the al-Qaida leader who was shot dead in Pakistan in 2011.It helped build up an Afghan army said to be around 300,000-strong, although the force was so riddled with...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Russia criticizes US for Afghanistan crisis

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Russia has criticized the United States for the current crisis that is gripping Afghanistan, and said Washington placed the country in a big humanitarian catastrophe. "US placed Afghanistan in a big humanitarian catastrophe and it is still stimulating the crisis. It is a mockery that...
FOREIGN POLICY
foreigndesknews.com

US Envoy on Afghanistan to Return to Doha to Meet Taliban: State Department

The US Special Representative for Afghanistan will visit Doha next week for two weeks of meetings with leaders of the Taliban, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. “They’ll discuss … our vital national interests when it comes to Afghanistan,” said Price. “That includes counterterrorism, that includes safe passage...
U.S. POLITICS
msmagazine.com

The Repression of Women in Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan: A Human Rights Issue

Despite current abysmal circumstances, Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan have lived through periods of progress and freedom for women. But these moments in history proved vulnerable to the looming threat of extremism. Recently, a man in Pakistan set his house on fire, killing his daughters and grandchildren to protect his so-called...
SOCIETY
Republic Monitor

Islamic State Now Expands To All Afghanistan Provinces; UN Envoy Warns

The UN ambassador to Afghanistan warned that the Islamic State’s regional branch is now aggressively present in all districts. Deborah Lyons, the UN special representative for Afghanistan, said the Taliban “appears to rely heavily on extrajudicial detentions and killings” in response to suspected Islamic State-Khorasan members. During the UN Security...
WORLD
