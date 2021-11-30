Lady Knights win fourth straight

COLUMBIA, Mo — Columbia Women's Basketball knocked off Central Missouri rival Missouri Valley on the home floor 87-60 Friday night. The win was the team's fourth straight and improved CC's record to 6-2 on the season. Columbia has a few days off before heading to Benedictine in Atchison, KS to...
The Gonzales Lady Apaches used a 14-6 fourth quarter to pull away from and beat Needville, 41-35, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, to improve to 2-1 on the season. “It was another tough game for us that came down to the fourth quarter, but we want those tests early to see how we respond as a team,” Coach Mike Fowler said.
Camryn Nixon scored 11 points as the Denison Yellow Jackets defeated Byron Nelson, 54-49, in non-district action to earn their fourth straight victory at DHS. Jada Mathews and Jade Fry each had nine points while Elle Morris and Kaelie Massenburg each finished with eight points for the Lady Yellow Jackets (4-1), who travel to Farmersville on Monday.
TABOR CITY — West Bladen opened its season with a 43-22 win over South Columbus on Tuesday night in nonconference high school girls basketball. The Lady Knights host East Columbus on Tuesday. Junior Rylee Chadwick scored 16 points and sophomore Brookee’ Singletary scored 12 points to lead the victors.
NEW ORLEANS — The Timberwolves blew out the Pelicans on Monday night 110-96, so the box score must show the Wolves shot the lights out on Bourbon Street, right?. That assumption, however, wasn't true as the Wolves shot just 40% from the field and 23% from three-point range. Instead, the...
Fike High picked up its second varsity girls basketball victory in as many games against Southern Na...
A 22-point loss at Southern Nash to start the varsity boys basketball for Fike High last Tuesday see...
Wednesday, December 1 High School Varsity Boys Basketball Nash Central at Beddingfield, 7 p.m.; C.B....
Behind a balanced scoring effort, the Wilson Christian girls basketball team thumped visiting Friend...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zed Key scored a career-high 20 points and Ohio State held top-ranked Duke scoreles...
GREENVILLE — Brandon Suggs made a layup with 40 seconds left to lift East Carolina to a 63-62 win ov...
A late lead didn't last for the Beddingfield High varsity girls basketball team Wednesday in a seaso...
The Wilson Prep boys basketball team ran to its fourth win without a loss Wednesday with a 58-3 defe...
ROLESVILLE — Sophomore Trak Godwin scored 22 points and Kobe Edwards had a double-double of 10 point...
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored on a driving layup with two seconds left to give Milwaukee...
Southern Nash senior forward Jared Gonzalez was saluted by league boys soccer coaches as the 2-A/3-A...
RALEIGH — Dereon Seabron scored a career-high 39 points with 18 rebounds and N.C. State defeated Neb...
A 12-0 run to start the fourth quarter propelled the No. 18 Valdosta State women's basketball team to a 78-69 victory at Georgia Southwestern on Tuesday evening. VSU had a team-high 18 points from graduate student Nicole Heyn, leading four players in double figures.
Behind 11 points from Xylasha Lucas, Toisnot's girls basketball team opened its season with a 21-13 ...
STANHOPE — Southern Nash launched its 2-A/3-A Big East Conference wrestling season with a league tri...
