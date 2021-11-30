Lady Knights win fourth straight

The Gonzales Lady Apaches used a 14-6 fourth quarter to pull away from and beat Needville, 41-35, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, to improve to 2-1 on the season. “It was another tough game for us that came down to the fourth quarter, but we want those tests early to see how we respond as a team,” Coach Mike Fowler said.

NEEDVILLE, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO