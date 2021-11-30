ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Lady Knights win fourth straight

restorationnewsmedia.com
 3 days ago

Since losing to Wilson Christian in its season opener, Greenfield’s...

restorationnewsmedia.com

krcgtv.com

Columbia College Women's Basketball earns fourth straight win

COLUMBIA, Mo — Columbia Women's Basketball knocked off Central Missouri rival Missouri Valley on the home floor 87-60 Friday night. The win was the team's fourth straight and improved CC's record to 6-2 on the season. Columbia has a few days off before heading to Benedictine in Atchison, KS to...
COLUMBIA, MO
Gonzales Inquirer

BASKETBALL: Fourth period drives Lady Apaches to win over Needville

The Gonzales Lady Apaches used a 14-6 fourth quarter to pull away from and beat Needville, 41-35, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, to improve to 2-1 on the season. “It was another tough game for us that came down to the fourth quarter, but we want those tests early to see how we respond as a team,” Coach Mike Fowler said.
NEEDVILLE, TX
#The Wilson Times
Finger Lakes Times

Timberwolves use stifling defense to smother Pelicans, win fourth straight

NEW ORLEANS — The Timberwolves blew out the Pelicans on Monday night 110-96, so the box score must show the Wolves shot the lights out on Bourbon Street, right?. That assumption, however, wasn't true as the Wolves shot just 40% from the field and 23% from three-point range. Instead, the...
NBA
restorationnewsmedia.com

Lady Demons stop Ladybirds again

Fike High picked up its second varsity girls basketball victory in as many games against Southern Na... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
EDUCATION
restorationnewsmedia.com

Southern Nash boys fend off Fike in rematch, 59-47

A 22-point loss at Southern Nash to start the varsity boys basketball for Fike High last Tuesday see... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HIGH SCHOOL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Area Calendar, Dec. 1-2

Wednesday, December 1 High School Varsity Boys Basketball Nash Central at Beddingfield, 7 p.m.; C.B.... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HIGH SCHOOL
restorationnewsmedia.com

MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Lady Chargers march past Friendship

Behind a balanced scoring effort, the Wilson Christian girls basketball team thumped visiting Friend... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HIGH SCHOOL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Ohio State ices out No. 1 Duke in final minutes, wins 71-66

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zed Key scored a career-high 20 points and Ohio State held top-ranked Duke scoreles... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
OHIO STATE
restorationnewsmedia.com

Suggs lifts East Carolina over Old Dominion on late basket

GREENVILLE — Brandon Suggs made a layup with 40 seconds left to lift East Carolina to a 63-62 win ov... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
GREENVILLE, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Lady Bruins fall to Nash Central in opener

A late lead didn’t last for the Beddingfield High varsity girls basketball team Wednesday in a seaso... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HIGH SCHOOL
restorationnewsmedia.com

MIDDLE SCHOOL: Tigers run past SBH for 4th win

The Wilson Prep boys basketball team ran to its fourth win without a loss Wednesday with a 58-3 defe... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HIGH SCHOOL
restorationnewsmedia.com

JUNIOR VARSITY RESULT: Knights 5-0 after routing Thales

ROLESVILLE — Sophomore Trak Godwin scored 22 points and Kobe Edwards had a double-double of 10 point... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
ROLESVILLE, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Bucks pick up 8th win in a row behind Giannis’ 40 points

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored on a driving layup with two seconds left to give Milwaukee... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NBA
restorationnewsmedia.com

Firebirds’ Gonzalez tabbed Big East Offensive POY

Southern Nash senior forward Jared Gonzalez was saluted by league boys soccer coaches as the 2-A/3-A... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SOCCER
restorationnewsmedia.com

Seabron scores 39 as N.C. State tops Nebraska in 4 OT

RALEIGH — Dereon Seabron scored a career-high 39 points with 18 rebounds and N.C. State defeated Neb... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NEBRASKA STATE
restorationnewsmedia.com

MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Toisnot girls open season victoriously

Behind 11 points from Xylasha Lucas, Toisnot’s girls basketball team opened its season with a 21-13 ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HIGH SCHOOL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Firebirds split Big East tri in league debut

STANHOPE — Southern Nash launched its 2-A/3-A Big East Conference wrestling season with a league tri... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WWE

