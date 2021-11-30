ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Cricket: Abid Ali leads Pakistan to eight-wicket win over Bangladesh

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Pakistan’s Abid Ali fell nine runs short of a second consecutive century as the visitors chased down a target of 202 on Tuesday to win the first test in Chittagong by eight wickets and take the lead in the two-match series against Bangladesh. Abid, who scored...

wnmtradio.com

SkySports

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique share unbroken 145 stand as tourists dominate

Openers Abid Ali and debutant Abdullah Shafique played out the second and third sessions comfortably in a good batting track to cut the deficit to 185 runs. Abid, who reached the 1,000-run mark in his 15th test, closed in on his fourth century, remaining unbeaten on 93 at stumps, owing to bad light. Shafique overcame a nervy start to finish the day on 52 not out.
WORLD
AFP

Ali, Shafique give Pakistan solid platform against Bangladesh

An unbroken opening century stand by Abid Ali and debutant Abdullah Shafique gave Pakistan a solid platform after bowling out Bangladesh for 330 on day two of the first Test in Chittagong on Saturday. Ali closed in on his fourth Test century to stay unbeaten on 93 while Shafique was batting on 52 as Pakistan reached 145-0 at stumps, 185 shy of Bangladesh's first-innings total. "In the afternoon, it started to spin a bit. The ball was old. So it was gripping and doing a few other tricks. Our plan was that we have to stay at the wicket and utilise the bad balls," Ali said after the dayâs play. Pace bowler Hasan Ali led Pakistan earlier with the ball, finishing with 5-51, his sixth five-wicket, which kept Bangladesh in check after the hosts resumed with 253-4 in the morning.
WORLD
SkySports

Pakistan rally to win opening Twenty20 clash against Bangladesh in Dhaka

Pakistan recovered from a precarious 24-4 to beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the first of their three-match Twenty20 series. The match was in the balance with three overs to go before Shadab Khan (21no off 10) and Mohammad Nawaz (18no off eight) hit two sixes each and Pakistan reached 132-6 in 19.2 overs, surpassing Bangladesh's 127-7.
WORLD
WNMT AM 650

AFP

England spinner Leach looks to 'impressive' Lyon for inspiration

England spinner Jack Leach admitted Wednesday that Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon was "impressive" and he had been studying how he deals with local conditions ahead of the first Ashes Test next week. Leach also spotlighted Ravindra Jadeja as an inspiration after the Indian's exploits during a Test series in Australia last summer. "For years I've watched Nathan Lyon and he's very impressive," said Leach, who memorably shared in a final-wicket stand of 76 with Ben Stokes at Leeds in 2019 as England snatched victory from Australia. "Just how strong his stock ball is and on wickets that don't necessarily offer a lot spin wise he's found ways to extract extra bounce, dip and all the other things," he told journalists.
SPORTS
