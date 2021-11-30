Washington beats Wilson, Seahawks 17-15 for 3rd win in a row

And that’s the season. The Seattle Seahawks (3-8) are done for after a 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team (5-6) on Monday Night Football. Russell Wilson’s 33rd birthday was one to forget. He threw for two touchdowns and was 20/31 for 247 yards but he was atrocious for most of the night. And with the game on the line, while he engineered a 97-yard touchdown drive that more than tripled their 2nd half offensive output, his two-point conversion pass for overtime was picked off by Kendall Fuller. Poor ball placement proved costly and Freddie Swain couldn’t be the hero after getting the tying TD.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO