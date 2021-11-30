Washington beats Wilson, Seahawks 17-15 for 3rd win in a row

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has one of the hottest seats of any coach in the NFL. Not only is his team a disappointing 3-8 on the season following a rash of injuries that Seattle’s shallow roster failed to overcome, but he has also had a rocky relationship with his star quarterback, Russell Wilson.
J.D. McKissic scored two touchdowns and Kendall Fuller intercepted a potential game-tying two-point conversion pass in the end zone as the Washington Football Team nipped the Seattle Seahawks 17-15 on Monday night. Story of the Game. Washington (5-6) took the lead for good when McKissic rushed 10 yards for a...
For the past two decades, the Seahawks have majorly dominated the Seattle sports sphere. But on Monday night, it was more apparent than ever that a shift in hierarchy has come about. On a day in which the Mariners signed one of MLB's top free agents and the newly-minted Kraken...
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) – Ron Rivera was left adrift without a kicker and felt like he had to go for it in every situation. The final roll of the dice by “Riverboat Ron” on fourth and goal opened the door for some heroics by Russell Wilson, but Kendall Fuller’s interception on Seattle’s 2-point conversion attempt […]
Russell Wilson emerged from a stone-silent locker room in the D.C. suburbs. Inside, he’d just told his teammates he was proud of them — and that the Seahawks’ problems were on him. Coach Pete Carroll said the quarterback and captain “held himself accountable” after Seattle’s latest defeat in a lost...
Taylor Heinicke completed 27-of-35 passes for 235 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Washington’s 17-15, win over the Seahawks. The win moved WFT to 5-6, just ahead of the Eagles, who are 5-7. Heinicke rushed for just three yards on four attempts, including a couple kneel-downs. His lone touchdown...
And that’s the season. The Seattle Seahawks (3-8) are done for after a 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team (5-6) on Monday Night Football. Russell Wilson’s 33rd birthday was one to forget. He threw for two touchdowns and was 20/31 for 247 yards but he was atrocious for most of the night. And with the game on the line, while he engineered a 97-yard touchdown drive that more than tripled their 2nd half offensive output, his two-point conversion pass for overtime was picked off by Kendall Fuller. Poor ball placement proved costly and Freddie Swain couldn’t be the hero after getting the tying TD.
Unable to claw back from another dreadful offensive performance, the Seahawks fell 17-15 to the Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football. With the defeat, Seattle drops to 3-8 on the season and is all but out of the postseason race. Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez tell you what...
Southern Utah University men’s basketball team just won the Palms Division of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 24 and is riding a two game winning streak heading into their conference opener against the Eastern Washington University Eagles. The Eagles are also coming off of an impressive win,...
It was another wild week in the NFL resulting in some big changes to the draft order. With the season entering Week 13, the draft is drawing nearer, and it's time to take a look at how things stack up.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CeeDee Lamb had 122 yards from scrimmage, Tony Pollard had a 58-yard touchdown ru... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Now three games into Russell Wilson's return, the Seahawks' offense is still struggling to find answers. With yet another dreadful performance in a 17-15 loss to Washington on Monday, Seattle is now 3-8 on the season and more or less out of the NFC playoff picture. Watch the video above...
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Levi Lewis threw for 166 yards and three touchdowns, Louisiana-Lafayette had five takeaways and seven sacks and the No. 22 Ragin’ Cajuns capped the nonconference portion of their schedule with a 42-14 victory over Liberty on Saturday night. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-1) won its 10 straight game since a...
J.D. McKissic had a pair of 10-yard touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — to help carry the Washington Football Team to a 17-15 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. McKissic helped Washington stay in the thick of the playoff chase while potentially dealing a final definitive...
Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Top247 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson is down to two schools and has a decision date. The blue-chipper favors Georgia and Michigan and will announce his college destination at 3pm (EST) on Dec. 8 on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Wilson is tabbed by the Top247 as...
RALEIGH — The Wilson Christian varsity boys basketball team returned from the Thanksgiving break wit... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
How you finish a game is often much more important than how you start it. That’s a sentiment that wi... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
GREENVILLE — Brandon Suggs made a layup with 40 seconds left to lift East Carolina to a 63-62 win ov... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
No. 17 Pittsburgh (10-2, 7-1 ACC, No. 17 CFP) vs No. 18 Wake Forest (10-2, 7-1, No. 18), Saturday at... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Comments / 0