ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Kabul resumes exports of talc powder, says Afghanistan Industrial Association

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], November 30 (ANI): Afghanistan's capital Kabul has recently exported 500 tons of talc powder to a number of countries including China, Spain and the UK, said Afghanistan Industrial Association on Monday. "Afghanistan has recently exported talc to Pakistan, Turkey, India, China,...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Taliban leader decrees Afghan women's rights must be 'enforced'

The Taliban issued a decree Friday in the name of their supreme leader instructing Afghan ministries "to take serious action" on women's rights, but failed to mention girls' access to schools. "The Islamic Emirate's leadership directs all relevant organisations... to take serious action to enforce Women's Rights," the decree states, quoting elusive supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Pakistan to allow use of Afghan trucks for transportation from Wagah border to Torkham

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 3 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday said that it will allow the use of Afghan trucks for transportation from the Wagah border to Torkham. This decision was announced by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry days after it allowed the transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat and life-saving medicines from India to Afghanistan via the Wagah border.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Taliban attack Iranians at Iran-Afghanistan border, reports say

Iranian border guards clashed with Taliban forces along the Iran-Afghanistan border on Wednesday after the Taliban opened fire on Iranian farmers, according to reports. Local journalist Reza Khaasteh shared unverified video of the scene on Twitter, which appeared to show Iranian soldiers using heavy artillery to push back against the Taliban militants.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Taliban#Talc#Pakistan#Ani#Iea
BBC

Afghanistan: Hamid Karzai says the Taliban are his brothers

The former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, has described the Taliban as his "brothers" in an exclusive interview. The BBC's Yalda Hakim also questioned Mr Karzai on when girls and women would be able to return to education and work. He said he had had conversations about this and that the Taliban has agreed they should go back.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
China
CBS News

Former Afghanistan envoy Zalmay Khalilzhad on dealing with Taliban - "Intelligence Matters"

In this episode of "Intelligence Matters," host Michael Morell speaks with Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under President George W. Bush and special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation from September 2018 to October 2021. Khalilzad and Morell discuss the history of U.S. engagement in Afghanistan, including in the period during the withdrawal of Soviet forces in 1989, after 9/11, and today. Khalilzad offers new details about the deal his team brokered with the Taliban in 2020 - including the contents of two still-secret annexes - and explains why he believes diplomatic engagement with the Taliban should continue. Khalilzad also reflects on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as his own role as lead negotiator under Presidents Trump and Biden.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Without women and aid, Afghan economy will collapse, UN warns

When Maryam went shopping in Kabul this week after several weeks cooped up at home, the Afghan mother was shocked to discover food prices had doubled -- or even tripled -- at the market's well-stocked vegetable stalls. "It's very expensive, it's clearly visible," the 52-year-old, who lost her job after the Taliban returned to power in August, told AFP. On Wednesday, a United Nations report said Afghanistan and its population of roughly 40 million people have suffered an "unprecedented fiscal shock" since the Taliban takeover and the decision by the international community to withdraw billions in humanitarian aid. The report predicts an economic contraction of around 20 percent of GDP "within a year, a decline that could reach 30 percent in following years".
WORLD
dallassun.com

Russia criticizes US for Afghanistan crisis

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Russia has criticized the United States for the current crisis that is gripping Afghanistan, and said Washington placed the country in a big humanitarian catastrophe. "US placed Afghanistan in a big humanitarian catastrophe and it is still stimulating the crisis. It is a mockery that...
FOREIGN POLICY
atlanticcitynews.net

Taliban leader pleads for help in first address

The leader of the Taliban has delivered his first televised address since the group took power in Afghanistan in mid-August. He vowed not to interfere in other countries, and asked for international aid. "We assure all the countries that we will not interfere in their internal affairs and we want...
BUSINESS
Elko Daily Free Press

India's Serum Institute resumes vaccine exports to COVAX

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker, resumed exports of coronavirus vaccines to the U.N.-backed COVAX distribution program on Friday after halting most overseas sales in March. The company was to have been COVAX's main supplier, but an explosion of cases in India...
HEALTH
Washington Monthly

Afghanistan Is Sliding Into Famine

In the past couple weeks, code red emails from international human rights organizations have been dropping like bombs into my inbox. The groups are sounding the alarm for Afghanistan; almost three months after the American withdrawal, people there are beginning to starve. As of the end of October, the United...
ADVOCACY
AFP

US says it will resume talks with Taliban next week

The United States will resume talks with the Taliban next week in Qatar, addressing among other issues the fight against terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The American delegation will be led by the US special representative for Afghanistan, Tom West, for the planned two weeks of discussions, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday. The two sides will discuss "our vital national interests," which include counterterrorism operations against the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda, humanitarian assistance, Afghanistan's devastated economy, and safe passage out of Afghanistan for US citizens and Afghans who worked for the United States during the 20 year war. West met two weeks ago in Pakistan with representatives of the hardline Islamist movement that seized power in August as US forces completed their withdrawal.
U.S. POLITICS
omahanews.net

Afghanistan to resume issuing passports in 10 more provinces: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 24 (ANI): Afghanistan will resume issuing passports in ten more provinces starting on November 25, a media report citing the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs said on Wednesday. "Tomorrow [Thursday], the process of issuing passports will commence in ten additional provinces -- Parwan, Kapisa, Logar, Wardak, Ghazni,...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy