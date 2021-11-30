ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Produces 22 points Monday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Clarkson logged 22 points (7-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 30...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

kslsports.com

Jazz Guard Jordan Clarkson Spins, Drains Three Against Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson connected on a corner three-pointer after spinning on his defender during Utah’s game against the Toronto Raptors. The Jazz hosted the Raptors at Vivint Arena on Thursday, November 18. With 6:46 left in the four quarter, Clarkson spun in a circle before...
NBA
HuffingtonPost

Vomit Stops Kings-Jazz Game And Jordan Clarkson Has Funniest Interlude

Puke stopped play after a fan blew chunks courtside during the Sacramento Kings’ 123-105 loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Players from both teams were filmed goofing around ― or responding in disgust ― as Golden 1 Center staff cleaned up the mess and the vomiting fan was removed from the arena.
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Major Development Comes In Klay Thompson’s Return To Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are heading into a major showdown this week against the Phoenix Suns. The two hottest teams in the NBA will be taking part in a home and home this week, with the teams facing off on Tuesday night at Footprint Arena and then Friday night at Chase Center. The Suns have one game in between, against the Detroit Pistons, at home on Thursday before traveling to take on the Warriors.
NBA
NBA

