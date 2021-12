It’s been nine months since the Nuggets traded for Aaron Gordon. Are you still feeling as good about the deal today as you did then?. Harrison Wind is the Denver Nuggets beat reporter for DNVR Nuggets. The University of Colorado alum grew up in Boulder and has covered the Nuggets for the last three seasons. You can hear him every weekday on the DNVR Nuggets podcast. Follow Harrison on Twitter - @HarrisonWind.

NBA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO