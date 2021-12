The stars of Channel A’s upcoming drama “Show Window: The Queen’s House” have shared their thoughts on their experience working together!. “Show Window: The Queen’s House” is a new drama about a woman who supports another woman’s affair—without knowing that the affair is with her own husband. Song Yoon Ah will star as Han Sun Joo, the queen of her picture-perfect family, while Lee Sung Jae will star as Shin Myung Seob, her seemingly devoted husband. Jun So Min will star in the drama as Yoon Mi Ra, who befriends Han Sun Joo while secretly carrying on an affair with her husband behind her back.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO