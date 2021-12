Car dealership Pendragon increased its full-year profit outlook for the second time in less than two months as it said new car supply issues have not been as bad as feared.The group said that, while there is still a shortfall of new cars, it was lower than expected in October and November.It added that price rises and strong sales of used vehicles also boosted profits and offset the new car supply problems.The Evans Halshaw and Stratstone owner said the robust fourth quarter so far means it now expects full-year profits of around £80 million.It had already increased its underlying profit...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO