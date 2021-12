William Woods was seeing double Saturday in the first game of the St. Francis Thanksgiving Classic in Joliet, Ill. The Owls pulled down a season-high 53 rebounds and were led on the glass and in scoring by Makenzie Fessler and Darius Yohe on the way to a 92-74 win against East-West University. Fessler had 19 points and a season-high 14 rebounds while Yohe had 16 points and a season-high 15 rebounds as part of the Owls' best rebounding effort since Nov. 23, 2019, in an 83-63 win against the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, when William Woods pulled down 55 boards. Spencer Yoggerst led William Woods with his season-high 21 points and a perfect shooting night — 8-for-8, including two 3-pointers — only missing three free throws.

