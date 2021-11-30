'It's not a time to panic,' county health officials say about Omicron variant

NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey has reported its first case of the Omicron variant. Officials said a Georgia resident who is currently in New Jersey tested positive for the variant after a recent trip to South Africa. The woman has been in isolation since testing positive on Nov. 28. According to officials, she experienced moderate symptoms, received care in a North Jersey emergency department and is now recovering. New Jersey’s announcement came just one day after five cases were confirmed in New York. Four cases were found in New York City and one was on Long Island. In addition, a Minnesota resident tested positive for Omicron after attending Anime NYC at the Javits Center. On Thursday, President Biden said he planned to tighten testing for international flights and that passengers, regardless of vaccination status, will have to take a COVID-19 test the day before departing for the U.S. Health officials around the world have been concerned about the variant because of its never-before-seen amount of mutations. Stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.

