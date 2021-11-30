ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Backlund lifts Flames past Penguins in 7-round shootout

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NAUfK_0d9ogzRj00
1 of 6

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikael Backlund scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of a suspenseful shootout and the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Monday night after blowing a late lead.

Backlund broke in off the right side and ripped a shot into the top corner over Tristan Jarry’s glove.

“I wasn’t expecting to get picked, really,” Backlund said with a chuckle, pointing to his 0-for-7 record in previous shootouts. “But when I heard my name, I got excited and tried the move I’ve been working on in practice.”

Jacob Markstrom sealed the victory by stopping Brock McGinn on Pittsburgh’s final attempt. The goalie pumped his fist as Flames teammates spilled over the boards to celebrate Calgary’s second victory in extra time.

The Flames’ Johnny Gaudreau and the Penguins’ Kris Letang scored in the third round of the tiebreaker.

Milan Lucic scored in regulation for Calgary, which is 6-1-2 in its last nine games. Markstrom finished with 21 saves to improve to 9-4-4.

Jake Guentzel scored for Pittsburgh, and Jarry had 31 stops while dropping to 10-4-4.

“We didn’t like our game tonight,” Guentzel said. “I think Tristan played an unbelievable game. Kept us in the game all game. We know we have to be better. Just to get a point, I think it’s a big point for us.”

Much like during regulation, Calgary had the better scoring chances in overtime. On one opportunity, Gaudreau hit the crossbar. Then on a 2-on-1, Jarry snared a low shot that looked like the game-winner.

Down 1-0, the Penguins tied it with 7:25 remaining in the third period, quickly converting the first power play of the night for either team. With Backlund in the penalty box for interference after he hauled down Evan Rodrigues at the side of the Flames net, Pittsburgh needed only seven seconds to draw even against the NHL’s second-best penalty-killing unit.

Sidney Crosby won the faceoff and got the puck back from Letang before sending a diagonal pass through the slot that was redirected by Guentzel past Markstrom. The power-play goal extended Guentzel’s point streak to 10 games. He also has at least one point in all 10 road games this season.

“Stupid penalty,” Backlund said. “My emotions got the best of me there in front of the net. It’s tough to go to the box when you’re up one late in the game and then when they score right away, it’s hard. Then when I got the chance, I was excited to get a chance to redeem myself.”

The Flames had killed off 26 of the previous 27 penalties.

Calgary did not get a chance on the power play, which would have pit the Flames against the NHL’s No. 1 penalty-killing team.

Approaching the halfway point of the second period and with the game scoreless despite Calgary producing a majority of the scoring chances, the Flames finally broke through against Jarry.

Oliver Kylington’s long pass up the side boards was neatly chipped by Lucic past the tight coverage of defenseman Chad Ruhwedel. As he retrieved the puck and stormed into the Penguins end to chants of “Looooch” from the Saddledome crowd, Lucic snapped his sixth goal of the season through Jarry’s pads.

Until that point, the Flames had done everything but score.

Gaudreau and Trevor Lewis hit the post. Andrew Mangiapane whiffed on a cross-crease feed from Blake Coleman with an open side to shoot the puck into. Backlund and Elias Lindholm put dangerous rebound chances past open nets.

“They play a high-pressure game. They put a lot of pucks in deep. You’ve got to be able to handle their pressure and I didn’t think we did very well tonight,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said.

Calgary swept the season series after winning 4-0 in Pittsburgh on Oct. 28, but the two games were in stark contrast. Last time, the Penguins put 45 shots on goal. They were held to less than half that this time.

“We played a little too loose in Pittsburgh but we got away with one, and today, puck possession was better, zone time was better,” Lucic said. “That’s a good sign that we’re able to adjust and zone in on what our jobs are to give us success in the checking part of the game.”

NOTES: Mangiapane played in career game No. 200, as did Pittsburgh forward Dominik Simon. ... Calgary has only trailed after two periods twice all season (0-1-1). ... Flames D Juuso Valimaki has been a healthy scratch in 14 of the last 15 games. ... The Penguins are 21-5-5 in Western Canada dating to 2007-08.

Penguins: At Edmonton on Wednesday night in the second of a stretch of five straight road games.

Flames: At Los Angeles on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game trip.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

WBS Penguins lose lead, salvage point in shootout loss at Springfield

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Three goals in the first 13 minutes had the Penguins flying high on Friday night. They needed one more in the final 13 minutes just to salvage a point. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s early lead evaporated as Springfield scored four straight goals, and defenseman...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Minor league report: Penguins fall to Thunderbirds in shootout

Forwards Filip Hallander and Radim Zohorna each had a regulation goal and an assist for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 5-4 road shootout loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. on Friday. Defenseman Juuso Riikola recorded three assists for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (6-6-0-2) while defenseman Cam Lee...
NHL
SportsGrid

NHL Betting Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Calgary Flames

There are just four games for NHL betting on Monday night, and three of them are absolute snoozers, but at 9 pm ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins head out west to Calgary to take on the Flames. If you are into NHL betting this is the game to bet on Monday...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Milan Lucic
Person
Brock Mcginn
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Oliver Kylington
Person
Evan Rodrigues
Person
Elias Lindholm
Person
Chad Ruhwedel
Person
Mikael Backlund
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Dominik Simon
Person
Andrew Mangiapane
NHL

PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES vs. PENGUINS

FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 30.11.21. A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. by TORIE PETERSON @ToriePeterson / CalgaryFlames.com. The buzz around the rink following a shootout victory over the Penguins. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 5:37 AM. MIKAEL BACKLUND ON SCORING SHOOTOUT WINNER:
NHL
flamesnation.ca

WATCH: Backlund snipes over Jarry’s glove for the first shootout goal of his career

Calgary Flames centre Mikael Backlund scored his first career shootout goal to clinch his team’s 2–1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday evening. Backlund was the Flames’ seventh shooter in the skills competition. He entered Monday’s game 0-for-7 in shootout attempts in his 14-season NHL career, although he did score on a penalty shot during regulation time in a 4–1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 19, 2019.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Beyond the boxscore: Calgary Flames solve brick wall Penguins goalie in shootout, claim rightful victory

CF% – 67.39%, SCF% – 72.73%, HDCF% – 73.33%, xGF% – 75.29%. It’s a Team Game – It was all Flames from puck drop, especially the top line. The team finished the first with an xGF% of 72.07%. It went throughout the whole game, and especially in the third where they had all the high danger opportunities to themselves (4-0 in CGY favour). All being said the Penguins got lucky too, Johnny Gaudreau hit iron twice in game before finally beating Jarry in the shootout. Penguins were lucky they got a point, and they owe that all to their goaltender.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flames Past Penguins#Ap
Arizona Sports

Coyotes secure point, fall in 7-round shootout to Blue Jackets

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Boone Jenner had three goals, Yegor Chinakhov scored in the seventh round of a shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets outlasted the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Thursday night. The Coyotes and Blue Jackets traded goals all night, including four in less than three minutes late in...
NHL
abc17news.com

O’Reilly’s shootout goal lifts Blues past Lightning 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored the lone goal in a shootout and goalie Jordan Binnington rebounded from a rough start to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. St. Louis erased an early three-goal deficit and has won its last five against the Lightning, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Tampa Bay scored two goals in a team-record five seconds and jumped to a 3-0 lead after just 5:29 in a matchup between teams that have combined to win the past three NHL titles. O’Reilly, Logan Brown and Ivan Barbashev scored for St. Louis in regulation.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

670K+
Followers
356K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy