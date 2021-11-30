Eight albums for tough times

The best 1988 albums are a varied affair, but one thing is certain: Hip-hop had well and truly arrived. The year saw a host of genre-expanding releases by artists like Eric B. & Rakim, Public Enemy, N.W.A., Slick Rick, Salt-N-Pepa, and many others. In the indie rock world, Sonic Youth and R.E.M. turned in excellent offerings. In the UK, meanwhile, Talk Talk, 808 State, and My Bloody Valentine were busy inventing new sonic worlds. The same goes for metal: Metallica, Queensryche, and Slayer delivered some of their finest work as well. In short, there was something for just about everyone among the best albums of 1988. Jump right in and find a new favorite or rediscover an old standby.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO