A recent multilingual Human Rights Forum at Irvine Auditorium allowed student presenters and interpreters to apply their classroom learning in a live conference setting. The forum, held over two dates in October, took the form of a simulated conference—live, but without an audience—based on the Monterey Model. Like its larger counterpart, this Monterey Mini-Model showcased language studies students presenting their research—in this case, on the theme of human rights—in their nonnative languages. Interpreting practicum students provided simultaneous interpretation into English and relayed that into French, Spanish, Chinese, and (with the help of an outside interpreter) Arabic.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO