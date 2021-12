There has been a great deal of media coverage of mental health issues of late — the numbers of people of all ages who are increasingly seeking services but not finding them, how the labor shortage is affecting the system being able to provide those services, many people incarcerated because of mental illness and substance abuse, the need to provide medical, behavioral/mental health and substance abuse services in one place. These issues are also touched directly by a lack of affordable housing and childcare in our region and other factors.

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO