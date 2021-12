Express Inc. maintained its momentum as it entered the holiday season. The women’s and men’s apparel retailer reported that its net income totaled $13.1 million, or $0.19 a share, for the quarter ended Oct. 30, compared to a loss of $90.3 million, or $1.39 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings came to $0.17, topping analysts’ estimates of $0.02. It was the retailer’s second consecutive quarter of profitable growth against 2019.

