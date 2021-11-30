ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JGBs gain as Moderna CEO's Omicron warning lifts safe-haven assets

By Reuters
 3 days ago

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds (JGBs) gained on Tuesday, in line with U.S. Treasuries, after the chief of U.S. drugmaker Moderna said COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant as it has been with other types.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures gained 0.20 point to 151.94, with a trading volume of 29,266 lots.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash JGBs fell 1.5 basis point to a three-week low of 0.055% .

The 20-year yield fell 2.0 basis points to 0.450% while the 30-year bond yield also shed 2.0 basis points to 0.665% .

Moderna (MRNA.O) Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times that COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant as they have been previously.

The news sparked a fresh wave of selling in risk assets, with Japan's Topix stock index hitting a three-month low, and buying in low-risk assets such as bonds.

Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX weaken on Omicron worries

* Mexican peso up almost 3% this week * Brazil industrial production disappoints * Peru's sol rises despite shutdown at Las Bambas copper mine (Updates prices) By Susan Mathew Dec 3 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies weakened on Friday, as worries about the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, persisted with Mexico reporting its first case, while Brazil's real was flat ahead of a central bank policy meeting next week. The Mexican peso fell 0.5%, with officials urging calm after the Omicron case was detected. The case follows the discovery of the variant in Brazil earlier this week, its first known appearance in Latin America, a region particularly hard hit by the pandemic over the past two years. But for the week, the peso was seen climbing almost 3%, far outperforming regional peers. Brazil's real steadied. Data on Friday showed industrial production fell 0.6% in October from September. This provides early evidence that Brazil's economy may be headed for another contraction this quarter, said William Jackson, chief EM economist with Capital Economics. "This won't prevent (the central bank) from raising rates when it meets next week, but it adds to reasons to think that they won't up the pace of tightening and will stick to a 150bp rise (to 9.25%)." The likely hike next week, to combat surging inflation, will have raised the benchmark Selic rate by 725 basis points this year. Meanwhile, a report from the U.S. Treasury on Friday said no major trading partners, which include several emerging market economies, engaged in currency manipulation, elimination a source of uncertainty. Peru's sol outperformed, up 0.2%, shrugging off yet another shutdown at MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine from mid-December as talks to end a road blockade fail. Peru's finance ministry said on Thursday that International Monetary Fund officials had concluded there is leeway in the country's tax system for a reform to include higher taxes on the key mining sector. Uncertainty about the U.S. Federal Reserve's next move also persisted after U.S. jobs growth missed estimates by a huge margin, but the unemployment rate fell. In Chile, Congress rejected a bill to allow Chileans to make a fourth withdrawal from their pension funds, spelling the end for now of a proposal that had been criticized by the central bank and opposed by the center-right government of President Sebastian Pinera. But Chile's currency fell 0.3%, as copper prices eased. While most Latam stocks benchmarks fell, Brazil's rose 0.6%, led by fintech company Meliuz which surged 19% after stellar Black Friday sales. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1224.60 -0.94 MSCI LatAm 2071.64 -0.31 Brazil Bovespa 105129.71 0.64 Mexico IPC 50769.45 -0.31 Chile IPSA 4370.82 0 Argentina MerVal 86392.76 -1.21 Colombia COLCAP 1437.15 -0.26 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6543 0.08 Mexico peso 21.3635 -0.54 Chile peso 840.9 -0.48 Colombia peso 3957.96 -0.60 Peru sol 4.0691 -0.15 Argentina peso 101.1500 -0.05 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew Editing by Mark Heinrich and Alistair Bell)
TREASURIES-Benchmark 10-year yield falls below 1.4% on safe-haven bid

(Recasts, updates yields, adds analyst comments) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Friday in choppy trading, with the 10-year yield dropping below 1.4% for the first time since September as a risk-off sentiment took hold in markets, sending Wall Street lower. The benchmark 10-year yield fell to its lowest level since Sept. 23 at 1.367%. It was last down 6.9 basis points at 1.38%. Yields move inversely to prices. The 30-year yield dropped to its lowest since Jan. 6 at 1.697%. It was last 6.2 basis points lower at 1.7058% The two-year yield, which reflects short-term interest rate expectations, was last down about a basis point at 0.6111%. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was down about 1%. "There definitely is a broader risk-off tone. Stocks are going down led by high-beta names," said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. Analysts also pointed to low liquidity and recent volatility-spurred repositioning in Treasuries that may have exacerbated moves. Yields rose a bit earlier in the session after the market digested closely watched jobs data that showed employment increased far less than anticipated in November, but was unlikely to be a game changer for the Federal Reserve. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 210,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2%, the lowest since February 2020, from 4.6% in October, the U.S. Labor Department reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls advancing by 550,000 jobs. Estimates ranged from as low as 306,000 to as high as 800,000 jobs. "On the surface, the numbers came in disappointing because they did not match expectations, but it was not a weak report," said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Investments. As for the Fed's plans to begin tapering its bond purchases, Flanagan said the report might allow the central bank to delay increasing the pace of the taper until January. "Perhaps this gives the Fed a little bit of a breathing room, but it doesn't change the overall calculus. They will speed up the taper programs and more than likely raise rates in the second half of next year," he said. Other data on Friday showed U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly rose in November, hitting a record high as businesses boosted hiring. But there was little sign that supply constraints were easing and prices remained high. The closely watched gap between two-year and 10-year note yields narrowed to 75.90 basis points, the lowest since December 2020. It was last about 5 basis points flatter at 77.60 basis points. The five-year note and 30-year bond yield curve was about a basis point steeper at 56.50 basis points. December 3 Friday 1:11PM New York / 1811 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0925 0.0938 0.000 Two-year note 99-200/256 0.6111 -0.008 Three-year note 99-174/256 0.8605 -0.035 Five-year note 100-132/256 1.1433 -0.067 Seven-year note 101-52/256 1.3191 -0.073 10-year note 99-244/256 1.38 -0.069 20-year bond 103-128/256 1.7905 -0.063 30-year bond 103-244/256 1.7058 -0.062 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.75 2.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -13.25 2.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Dan Grebler)
Stocks tumble, yields slide after U.S. jobs report as Omicron looms

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Global stock markets slid on Friday while benchmark U.S. bond yields fell to a more than two-month low after data showed U.S. job growth slowed considerably in November and markets stayed volatile as investors assess implications from the new Omicron coronavirus variant. After opening...
Gold rises 1% as virus jitters, lower yields lift demand

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose nearly 1% on Friday as uncertainty sparked by the Omicron coronavirus variant and a dip in U.S. Treasury yields boosted the safe-haven metal's appeal. Spot gold was up 0.9% at $1,785.29 per ounce by 03:12 p.m. ET (2012 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled...
Nasdaq tumbles as investors balance mixed data against virus worries

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes fell in choppy trading on Friday, with the Nasdaq falling more than 2%, as investors digested mixed economic data and grappled with uncertainty around the potential impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant. After opening higher, Wall Street could not hold its gains...
Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation fund hits 13-month low in tech selloff

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK.P) tumbled more than 7% and hit its lowest level since November 2020 on Friday as bets on a more aggressive Federal Reserve pushed investors to sell the high-growth, high-valuation stocks that rallied during the early stages of the pandemic.
Wall St ends lower on Omicron worries, Fed taper angst

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Friday, with the Nasdaq leading the declines as investors bet that a strong jobs report would not slow the Federal Reserve's easing of support all while they grappled with uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant. After opening higher, Wall...
Didi shares plunge 20% on plan to delist from NYSE

HONG KONG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Just five months after its debut, ride-hailing giant Didi Global (DIDI.N) said on Friday it would withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange and pursue a Hong Kong listing, a stunning reversal as it bends to Chinese regulators angered by its U.S. IPO. The...
Asian markets mixed after Wall St decline, virus unease

Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after a turbulent day on Wall Street as traders tried to forecast the impact of the coronavirus's omicron variant.Shanghai and Tokyo fell while Hong Kong and Seoul advanced.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index ended down 1.2% on Wednesday after gaining 1.9% earlier in the day. That was despite surveys showing U.S. hiring and factory activity in November were better than expected.Markets were sliding when the White House announced the discovery of the first omicron case in the United States. It is unclear whether omicron is more dangerous than other variants, but governments have...
