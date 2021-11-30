ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Enes Kanter: Turkish NBA star changes name to ‘Freedom’ to celebrate US citizenship

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K6UPo_0d9ofaab00

Enes Kanter , a basketball player and outspoken human rights activist, changed his name to “Enes Kanter Freedom ” to embrace United States citizenship .

The Swiss-born and Turkish-raised Boston Celtics player shared a video of his oath-taking ceremony on Monday. After taking his oath, he waved a miniature American flag and said "Freedom, that's it," while signing the naturalisation document.

"I am proud to be an American. Greatest nation in the world. The Land of the free, and home of the brave," the 29-year-old wrote on Twitter.

The NBA star said "Freedom" will be his last name and Kanter the middle. He added that his new name comes from what his teammates have been calling him.

"(Freedom) is the one thing that in my whole life I have tried to fight for. Freedom is the greatest thing that a human being can have. That's why I wanted to make that a part of me and carry it wherever I go," he told CNN .

The Celtics player added: "When I came to America, to me it was so amazing because here there is freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of expression, freedom of the press."

"I didn't have any of those with Turkey."

His new last name “Freedom” will be on his jersey when the Celtics face off against Philadelphia later this week.

He grew up in Turkey before moving to the US to pursue a career in basketball during his teen years. He is known for speaking out against Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whom he called a dictator.

He earlier said his Turkish passport was revoked in 2017 due to his activism. In 2019, Turkish authorities filed an international arrest warrant for allegedly having links with groups involved in a failed 2016 coup.

The NBA star has also been vocal in supporting Tibetan independence and criticising Chinese treatment of the Uyghur community.

He has worn specially designed shoes that say “Free Tibet” during his games and often tried to raise awareness about China's treatment of Tibet and Hong Kong.

In October, he called for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing winter Olympics over China's clampdown on minorities.

“The genocidal Chinese government and the insecure tyrant behind it all Xi Jinping must not be allowed to host the upcoming Winter Olympics,” he had tweeted.

“Say NO to Beijing 2022,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enes Kanter
Person
Xi Jinping
AFP

Pentagon plans stronger US posture toward China, Russia

The US military will reinforce deployments and bases directed at China and Russia, while maintaining forces in the Middle East adequate to deter Iran and jihadist groups, the Pentagon said Monday, referencing results of a review. Global responsibilities "require us to make continuous changes to our Middle East posture, but we always have the capability to rapidly deploy forces to the region based on the threat environment," Karlin said.
FOREIGN POLICY
WTAJ

Iran strikes hard line as talks over nuclear deal resume

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran struck a hard line Tuesday after just one day of restarted talks in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal, suggesting everything discussed in previous rounds of diplomacy could be renegotiated. Speaking to Iranian state television, Ali Bagheri, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, referred to everything discussed thus far as merely a […]
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizenship#Freedom Of Speech#Tibet#Turkish#Swiss#American#Twitter#Cnn
Footwear News

Human Rights Group Accuses Nike, Patagonia of Possible Involvement in Forced Uyghur Labor

The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) has filed a complaint in the Netherlands, alleging that Patagonia, Nike and two other brands may have benefited from forced labor among the Uyghur population in China’s Xinjiang province. In the complaint, ECCHR called on the Dutch Public Prosecutor to further investigate these alleged human rights violations from these companies that have headquarters in the Netherlands. “It is unacceptable that European governments criticize China for human rights violations while these companies possibly profit from the exploitation of the Uyghur population,” said Corina Ajder, a legal advisor for ECCHR, in a statement. “It is...
BUSINESS
AFP

Beijing summons Japan envoy over ex-PM's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks

Beijing summoned the Japanese ambassador to China over former prime minister Shinzo Abe's "extremely erroneous remarks" on Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Thursday, as tensions rise over the democratic island. With Chinese warplanes making historically high levels of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent months, fears among Western allies like the US and Japan have grown that Beijing could order an invasion, even if they consider it unlikely for now. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the threat of military action by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day. In a video speech to a forum organised by a Taiwanese think-tank on Wednesday, Abe said an emergency for Taipei would be one for Japan as well, warning that "people in Beijing, particularly President Xi Jinping, should not misjudge that".
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

361K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy