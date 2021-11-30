ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Mosimane’s Al Ahly protest Fifa Club World Cup dates

goal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reigning African champions say they have at least seven players who are set to be in Cameroon next year. Al Ahly say they will approach Fifa asking for a review of the Fifa Club World Cup dates which clash with the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals. The...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min.com

FIFA Club World Cup: When is it, which teams have qualified & tournament draw

Plans for the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup, including the tournament draw, have been confirmed by FIFA, with the latest edition of the competition to go ahead after several changes to the calendar. 2021 was supposed to be the year when FIFA expanded the Club World Cup and started playing...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Fifa World Cup#2021 Fifa Club World Cup#African#The Fifa Club World Cup#Mali#Uae#Egyptian#Caf Champions League#The Home Of Fifa#Copa Libertadores
goal.com

'I hope Arsenal's Elneny will end career at Al Ahly'

The midfielder has struggled for playing time at the Gunners, managing just 54 minutes this season in the Premier League. Nasser Elneny, who is Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny's father, has revealed he would like to see the midfielder end his career at Al Ahly. The 29-year old started his football...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newstalkflorida.com

Decision Time For FIFA Choosing 2026 Men’s World Cup Soccer Matches Host Is Coming Soon

America may end up hosting more games than planned. The governing body of international soccer, FIFA, is just about done with its assessment of American, Canadian and Mexican cities that it deems are good enough to host matches during the 2026 Men’s World Cup. Good enough means, how much money a local area is willing to pony up to satisfy FIFA. The United States, Canada and Mexico are hosting the global competition. East Rutherford, New Jersey and Inglewood, California more than likely didn’t have to put on much of a show to convince the money loving soccer group that New York and Los Angeles have the markets that have what it takes to host a game. America’s third largest market, Chicago, won’t make the cut because local officials and business leaders decided the World Cup is too expensive a proposition for the area. It is hard to imagine FIFA turning down Jerry Jones’s Arlington, Texas Cowboys stadium or Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross’s facility, Ross has an incentive to land the World Cup, he gets a big bonus from local government officials when he lands a big event because big events allegedly bring in tourists who spend money in an area. Canada’s second and third largest markets, Montreal and Vancouver are not on the FIFA list leaving just Toronto and Edmonton as Canadian contenders. Mexico is supposed to have matches in three cities.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Tunisia
Country
Brazil
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
dallassun.com

Italy or Portugal to miss 2022 FIFA World Cup

Zurich [Switzerland], November 27 (ANI): Either Italy or Portugal will fail to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar as the two sides were drawn in the same qualifying playoffs. Scotland-Ukraine, Wales-Austria, Portugal-Turkey and Italy-North Macedonia are among the play-off semi-final ties as 12 nations found out their route...
UEFA
FanSided

Chelsea’s Monday recap: Ballon d’Or, Club World Cup and more!

Chelsea’s uninspiring draw with Manchester United was only allowed to dominate the headlines for a few hours. The Blues dropped points in the title race—albeit staying afloat at the top of the table—on Sunday to a mediocre Red Devils side, but that didn’t seem to matter for long. The Ballon d’Or ceremony stole the show on Monday, as did numerous interesting developments surrounding the club. It’s a day Chelsea supporters have been waiting for since May and it delivered its fair share of newsworthy content.
PREMIER LEAGUE
businesstraveller.com

Qatar inaugurates two FIFA World Cup stadiums

The stunning Al Bayt Stadium – which will host the first match of next year’s FIFA World Cup was unveiled by Qatar on the opening day of the FIFA Arab Cup. The 60,000-capacity venue designed to resemble the tents historically used by nomadic people in the Gulf region hosted Qatar’s 1-0 victory against Bahrain as the 16-team tournament got off to an exciting start.
FIFA
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

A Year Out, Qatar World Cup Shaping Up to Be Most Costly to Attend

In a little less than a year, soccer fans around the world will flock to Qatar to attend the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup. The tiny gas-rich nation hopes to attract at least a million visitors over the course of the month-long tournament, including a large contingent from the U.S., which expects to qualify its team after missing the 2018 World Cup in Russia. For those fans, though, the trip won’t come cheap; Qatar’s tournament is shaping up to be the most expensive World Cup of all time. By some estimates, Qatar has spent an estimated $220 billion to...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy