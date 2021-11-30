Starbucks opens its first Greener Store in Japan at the Tokyo Imperial Palace

MALMÖ, Sweden — Oatly Group AB, the world’s original and largest oat drink company, announced Nov. 18 the opening of its first production facility in Ma’anshan, China, just a few months after opening its first Asian factory in Singapore in July. The new production facility is part of a wider initiative by Oatly to build factories fit for the future, with efficient use of resources and minimal negative impact on the planet. The facility is one of six facilities around the world, as Oatly expands to further its mission of growing the plant-based movement and shifting the food system toward one that’s built for planetary and human health. Oatly has previously established a new Chinese character for “plant-based milk”, creating a new category for the grocery aisle, increasing demand, and converting more milk drinkers to oat drink.

