Houston Rockets (1-15) at Boston Celtics (9-8) Monday, November 22, 2021. TV: NBCSB, ATTSN-SW, NBA-LP Radio: 98.5 Sports Hub, 790 AM KBME. The Celtics continue their home stand as they host the Houston Rockets. To say that the Rockets are struggling this season would be an understatement. They are on a 14 game losing streak that began with a 107-97 loss to the Celtics in Houston on October 24. This is the kind of game that the Celtics probably would have dropped last year but hopefully this season, they will take every game seriously and will win the games they should. And, this is a game they should win.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO