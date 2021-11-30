ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

SFSC Receives Additional $30,000 Donation from Duke Energy Foundation

sfscdailyconnection.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSFSC recently received another $30,000 donation from Duke Energy Foundation. In September 2021, SFSC received a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to enhance the College’s Electrical Lineworker Program through an initiative called “Increasing Training Opportunities for Electrical Lineworker Students by Expanding Training Capacity and Improving Safety.”. “Supporting South...

www.sfscdailyconnection.net

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Duke Energy makes annual donation to VFW Post 4252

VFW Post 4252 and Auxiliary recently received a $555 donation from Duke Energy for "Thanksgiving for Veterans." A donation has been presented annually since 2013 in memory of Pfc. Michael DeMarsico II, the grandson of an auxiliary member. He was killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 16, 2012.
CHARITIES
Citizen Tribune

Somebody Loves Me, Inc. receives donation from First Horizon Foundation

Somebody Loves Me, Inc. Assistant Director Joni Iley recently accepted a $1,000 donation from First Horizon Foundation. Somebody Loves Me, Inc. is a 501©3 organization committed to helping those less fortunate across Northeast Tennessee, although he group orginated in Hawkins County. “Our two largest programs focus on children living in...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
sarasotamagazine.com

The Ringling Receives Grant from Community Foundation

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art has received a $42,500 Strategic Partnership Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. The funding will provide support for The Ringling's Community Gallery, an upcoming photography exhibition, and community outreach related to the Art of Performance program.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Energy Florida#Energy Industry#Electric Power#Charity#Hardee Campus
Florida Weekly

Community Foundation of CC receives $13.6 million donation

The Community Foundation of Collier County has received a $13.6 million gift from the estate of Wilfred and Joan Larson through their WJL Charitable Remainder Unitrust. The Community Foundation established the Wilfred and Joan Larson Endowment Fund with these unrestricted funds to support the community needs the Larsons were passionate about in perpetuity.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
readthereporter.com

County fire departments given $80K grant from Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation has generously provided an $80,000 grant to help Hamilton County fire departments develop a comprehensive behavioral health care plan. Community paramedics will work with law enforcement and behavioral health professionals to connect community members with resources for substance abuse, mental health and medical care. During the funding announcement at Monday’s Hamilton County Commissioners meeting, Board of Commissioners President Mark Heirbrandt recognized County Council member Steve Nation for leading the initiative. Westfield Mayor Andy Cook, EMS Chief Patrick Hutchison and Field Resource Paramedic Captain Eryn Green were among other elected officials and public safety at the announcement.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Saipan Tribune

SBBPC receives $5K donation from Palauan community

The Saipan-Belau Bai Project Committee, which is planning to build a bai, a traditional meeting house in Palau, recently received a donation of more than $5,000 from the Palauan Committee Association. The donation was presented to the Saipan-Belau Bai Project Committee last Oct. 10, 2021, by association president Clinton Ngiraked...
CHARITIES
Hickory Daily Record

Ministry receives grant from The Duke Endowment

HICKORY — Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry has received a $250,000 grant for its Medical Clinic from The Duke Endowment. This grant will help the ministry to provide hope, help and healing for all by improving health outcomes and increasing access to care for the low-income, uninsured population in Catawba and Alexander counties through community collaboration and outreach.The funding will help to provide vaccines for patients, improve and increase access to general care, promote disease prevention, improve health outcomes through community collaboration and outreach, decrease inpatient admissions in local emergency facilities, and prevent complications related to chronic health conditions.
HICKORY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Grundy County Herald

Local organizations receive $30,000 in grants from philanthropy internship program

Sewanee students participating in the philanthropy internship program at the University announced $30,000 in grants to local organizations: Beersheba Springs Medical Clinic, Folks @ Home, Growing Roots, Isaiah 117 House, Monteagle Elementary School, Mountain T.O.P., Town of Tracy City, and Tracy City Elementary School. Projects supported by the grants met needs for transportation, medical care, housing, education, and public safety.
TRACY CITY, TN
Observer-Reporter

Blue Prints receives donation

Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons recently presented a check for $1,000 to Blue Prints. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the lodge and the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club Chapter 16. Pictured, from left, are Eric Briggs; Dave Richards, ride chairman; Fran Suppok; Jeff Fondelier, vice president of operations Blue Prints; Rick Cross; Kevin Bonus; and Rodney Bush, vice president of Chapter 16.
WASHINGTON, PA
cwi.edu

CWI Food Pantries Receive Donation from Homes of Idaho

With arms full, representatives from Homes of Idaho showed up to the Nampa Campus Micron Education Center, Monday, Nov. 15, with a generous donation for the College’s food pantries. Christy Babcock, Counselor and CWI Food Pantry Coordinator, has partnered with Wendy Rhodes, Director of Public Relations and Career Development at...
IDAHO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Emory University receives $50M grant from Goizueta Foundation for brain institute

The Goizueta Foundation gave a $50 million grant to Atlanta-based Emory University to create the Goizueta Institute @Emory Brain Health, an initiative that began in May as the Emory Brain Health Personalized Medicine Institute. Since 2014, the foundation has given more than $100 million to Emory Brain Health, according to...
ATLANTA, GA
Babylon Beacon

BBCC receives donation from Suffolk Archers

The Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition (BBCC) has received a donation from Suffolk Archers resulting from the organization’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness shoot. The BBCC is a local grassroots org...
BABYLON, NY
Leader-Herald

Fulmont receives donation

BROADALBIN — Fulmont Community Action Agency, Inc. has once again received generous donations from Adirondack Harley-Davidson and the Sacandaga Chapter Harley Owners Group. On Nov. 6, at Adirondack Harley-Davidson in Broadalbin, Sales Manager Ken Williams presented Fulmont Executive Director Denis E. Wilson, Sr. with a check in the amount of $750. The Sacandaga Chapter Harley Owners Group also donated a check in the amount of $750, presented by Danny Daniels, Director. In addition, the two organizations have teamed to collect what has proved in the past to be a large amount of donated toys at their Broadalbin store. Those toys are then donated to the agency and distributed by Fulmont throughout Fulton and Montgomery counties as part of the agency’s holiday giving programs. The funds are used to purchase more toys, children’s clothing and holiday food baskets. This year, Adirondack Harley-Davidson will provide each person who donates a toy with a raffle ticket to win a 5-day cruise for 2 people to either the Bahamas, the Caribbean or Mexico.
BROADALBIN, NY
Rogersville Review

Cherokee Fire Management students receive turnout gear donation from Maryland

Cherokee High School Fire Science Program students and Instructor Doug Wood were the recipients of firefighter personal protective equipment donated to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association by America’s First Responders Foundation located in Ellicott City, MD. The students will use this equipment in their fire science program training classes.
MARYLAND STATE
Pine And Lakes News

Patriot Foundation donates $16,000

The Patriot Foundation awarded six grants totaling more than $16,000 to the Pequot Lakes School District for various school initiatives. Members of the foundation met with interim Superintendent Kurt Stumpf and other school officials to pose with checks for the various projects. Funds are going to projects like the yurt at Eagle View Elementary School and high school STEM programs.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Women in Business receive donation from SCT

Women in Business accepted a donation from the Sequoyah County Times (SCT) for their scholarship fund. This donation is made possible by the annual Women’s Expo publication. Representing the Women in Business are from left to right, Dr. Annette "Doc" Smithson, Rebecca Bishop, Tracie Isley, Amy Edwards, Melanie Potter with Sequoyah County Times, Summer McGarrah, Jessica Baggs, Nikki Garrett,…
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy