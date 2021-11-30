SFSC Receives Additional $30,000 Donation from Duke Energy Foundation

BROADALBIN — Fulmont Community Action Agency, Inc. has once again received generous donations from Adirondack Harley-Davidson and the Sacandaga Chapter Harley Owners Group. On Nov. 6, at Adirondack Harley-Davidson in Broadalbin, Sales Manager Ken Williams presented Fulmont Executive Director Denis E. Wilson, Sr. with a check in the amount of $750. The Sacandaga Chapter Harley Owners Group also donated a check in the amount of $750, presented by Danny Daniels, Director. In addition, the two organizations have teamed to collect what has proved in the past to be a large amount of donated toys at their Broadalbin store. Those toys are then donated to the agency and distributed by Fulmont throughout Fulton and Montgomery counties as part of the agency’s holiday giving programs. The funds are used to purchase more toys, children’s clothing and holiday food baskets. This year, Adirondack Harley-Davidson will provide each person who donates a toy with a raffle ticket to win a 5-day cruise for 2 people to either the Bahamas, the Caribbean or Mexico.

