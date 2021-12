Giannis Antetokounmpo has had a tremendous year of basketball as the Milwaukee Bucks are the defending NBA champions. They have gotten off to a bit of a rough start this season, mainly due to injuries to some of their best supporting players. The championship hangover has proven to be a real thing for the Bucks, however, with Giannis on the roster, there is no doubt that this team can turn it around and become contenders again once the postseason rolls around in April.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO