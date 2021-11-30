ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Expo 2020's workers face hardships despite Dubai's promises

By ISABEL DEBRE, MALAK HARB - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai has spent over $7 billion as the first host of the world’s fair in the Middle East. But propping...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

France signs weapons mega-deal with UAE as Macron tours Gulf

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — France announced multibillion-euro deals Friday to sell fighter planes and combat helicopters to the United Arab Emirates, aiming to boost military cooperation with its top ally in the Persian Gulf amid their shared concerns about Iran. The UAE is buying 80 upgraded Rafale warplanes...
WORLD
wcn247.com

Macron visits Gulf seeking arms deal, stronger regional role

NICE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the energy-rich Persian Gulf, hoping to seal a major arms sale after the fall’s Australian submarine deal debacle and to strengthen France’s regional role. The two-day visit starting Friday to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia comes a month before France assumes the rotating European Union presidency. Returning from the Gulf with a contract to sell French fighter jets to the Emiratis, after almost a decade of talks, would boost France’s defense industry ahead of next year's presidential election, where Macron is expected to seek a second term. And the red carpet treatment Macron can expect from Gulf political heavyweights would present France as the EU powerhouse in the region.
ECONOMY
wcn247.com

Chinese developer warns it may may run out of money

BEIJING (AP) — A troubled Chinese developer struggling under $310 billion in debt has warned it may run out of money to “perform its financial obligations." Regulators rushed to reassure investors that China's financial markets can be protected from a possible impact. Evergrande Group’s struggle to comply with official pressure to reduce debt has fueled anxiety that a possible default might trigger a financial crisis. Economists say global markets are unlikely to be affected but that banks and bondholders might suffer losses because Beijing wants to avoid a bailout. The central bank and bank and securities regulators said China’s financial system is strong and that Beijing will keep lending markets functioning.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

This is how Mexican fashion was lived at EXPO 2020 Dubai

EXPO 2020 Dubai is the first international event of this magnitude to be held in the Middle East, with the aim of promoting trade, exchanging technological advances and sharing the culture of the more than 190 participating countries. It has even been classified among the three most important events in the world, after the Olympic Games and the World Cup. Of course, it was to be expected that the United Arab Emirates, has been preparing for more than 10 years to be able to carry out this universal exhibition, in which Mexico was one of the protagonists.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Arab Emirates#Expo 2020#Ap
breakingtravelnews.com

Shapps strikes optimistic tone at Expo 2020 in Dubai

A focal point for innovation and human ingenuity, Expo 2020 Dubai is an optimistic indicator of what the future could look like as efforts to decarbonise the world ramp up. That is according to UK secretary of state for transport, Grant Shapps. “Coming here to Expo 2020 and seeing what...
WORLD
NBC News

Qatar’s migrant workers have faced exploitation and servitude. Now they are fighting for change

In a year’s time, the heroes of the so-called beautiful game will head to the tiny Gulf kingdom of Qatar in the hope of being crowned champions at the World Cup. But a growing number of critics are accusing its leaders and private construction firms of contributing to the systemic exploitation of migrant workers, some of whom have died in unexplained circumstances while building vast venues in the blazing heat.
LABOR ISSUES
wcn247.com

Lebanon minister to resign in bid to ease crisis with Saudis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s information minister says he will announce his resignation in a bid to ease an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. Minister George Kordahi has told local TV stations that he intended to step down Friday, weeks after televised comments he made that were critical of Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen sparked the crisis. In response, Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador and banned all Lebanese imports, which used to bring in about $240 million a year, adding to Lebanon's immense economic troubles.
MIDDLE EAST
wcn247.com

Germany: 1 in 100 infected with virus, health minister says

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister says more than 1% of the population is currently infected with the coronavirus, and called on citizens who haven’t done so yet to get vaccinated. Figures published by the country’s disease control agency on Friday showed 74,352 newly confirmed daily cases and 390 additional COVID-19 deaths. The Robert Koch Institute’s calculations indicate that some 925,800 people are actively infected. Health Minister Jens Spahn noted that the number of unvaccinated residents who are infected and seriously ill is much higher than their share of the overall population. He spoke a day after federal and state leaders announced tough new restrictions that largely target unvaccinated people, and plans to introduce a general vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Dubai
wcn247.com

Belgium tightens virus rules again as hospitals suffer

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium's prime minister says the country must tighten its coronavirus restrictions again as a surge in cases weighs heavily on health services. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Friday that 40% of Belgium's intensive care beds are currently filled by COVID-19 patients and “ there are too many people who are not getting the treatment they need in hospital.” It’s the third week in a row that De Croo's government ramped up restrictions. It says attendance at indoor events will be capped at 200 people, and kindergartens and primary schools will close for the holiday season a week early, on Dec. 20. Children ages 6 and up must must wear masks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtoninformer.com

Ghanaians to Face More Hardship Amid Slow Economic Growth, Economists Say

The economic performance of Ghana for 2021 will pose more economic hardship to the populace as the country experiences slow growth in the coming year, economists say. Dr. Patrick Asuming and Dr. Agyapomaa Gyeke-Dako, the Economists, made their assertions in an interview with the Ghana News Agency based on the macroeconomic indicators and performance of the economy as provided in the 2022 budget and economic policy document.
BUSINESS
hngn.com

Israel Allegedly Recruits Top Iran Scientists To Blow Up Key Nuclear Facility

It has been revealed that agents from Israel's espionage organization Mossad persuaded Iranian scientists to damage the nuclear plant where they worked by carrying explosives disguised as food boxes. The plant's own internal power system, which powered centrifuges for enriching uranium and was shielded underground by 20 feet of reinforced...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Record drug money bust in Panama: $10 mn in cash

Panamanian authorities have seized a record haul of drug money -- more than $10 million in cash -- in a crackdown on gangs linked to neighboring Colombia's embattled Gulf Clan. It took investigators more than 12 hours to add up the money using a dozen machines, several of which failed under the strain, the prosecutor's office said. The money was found in three different hiding places in a house in Nueva Providencia in the Caribbean province of Colon. "This is, without a doubt, the largest seizure of drug trafficking money made in the entire history of the country," prosecutor Javier Caraballo told reporters Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Crocodile ‘saw lunch’ and attacked British backpacker, 18, who dipped leg in river

A British teenager was almost killed by a crocodile when her friend came to her rescue by “furiously” punching the reptile underwater.Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was rafting in the Zambezi River below the Victoria Falls in Zambia during her gap-year adventures.The crocodile chomped on her leg with its powerful jaws, after she dipped it into the water over the side of the canoe, and yanked her into a death roll in an attempt to drown her.Her male friend jumped into the water and repeatedly hit the animal to make it release her.A source told The Sun: "As soon as it happened...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy