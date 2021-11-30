ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PCHAS offers info on foster care and adoption

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdults interested in fostering and/or adopting children are invited to a live online session with Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS), a partner with the Department of Family and Protective Services. Each information session explains licensing to foster kids of all ages, whether or not the goal is adoption,...

Comments / 0

WSLS

Support foster, adoptive families without taking a child in: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.
ROANOKE, VA
everythinglubbock.com

10 Lubbock foster children adopted by 6 families on National Adoption Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — On National Adoption Day, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services held adoption events all over the state. In Lubbock, 10 foster children joined six new families in a ceremony held at Lubbock Impact Church Friday morning. Two fathers welcomed a daughter, a grandmother welcomed four...
LUBBOCK, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Dogs Matter Eases Foster Care Dilemma

Addicts don’t need to fret about beloved pets during treatment. When Taylor Stensrud faced a life-altering dilemma, Dogs Matter was there. “In early 2018, I was finally ready to accept my truth and willing to begin an alcohol treatment program after nearly two decades of abuse,” the Highland Park resident said. “But what was I supposed to do with my dog, Belle, for 60 to 90 days?”
PETS
mypaperonline.com

Volunteers urgently needed to help children in foster care

Shortly after a child enters into the Passaic County foster care system, they are paired with a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer to ensure that their unique needs are met and that they are on the way to a safe and permanent home. Unfortunately, as we head into the...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
SuncoastPost

Getting Involved to Help Kids in Foster Care Here on the Suncoast

Foster care is an ever-growing problem in our country, impacting so many children. Here in Sarasota, Manatee, and Desoto counties alone, over 1400 children and climbing are in need of foster care services. Licensed foster parenting may not be something that you can do, but getting involved in other ways to better the lives of those in this system of care is possible.
SARASOTA, FL
coveleaderpress.com

Little Miss Five Hills honored for work with children in foster care

Foster Love of Bell County cherishes the opportunities to honor those supporting children in foster care. But rarely does the organization get to honor a child as young as 5-year-old Braelyn Liles for her efforts to provide for children who are removed from their homes due to abuse and/or neglect.
BELL COUNTY, TX
WDEF

Youth Villages bring awareness to foster care during National Adoption Month

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Even though we are over halfway through November, Foster Care agencies such as Youth Villages are still using National adoption month to highlight the need for foster parents. General/National Stats:. · National Adoption Month is an initiative to increase awareness and support for the thousands of children...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
richlandsource.com

No shortage of need for foster care families in Richland County

MANSFIELD – On any given day in Ohio, nearly 16,000 children are being cared for by someone other than their parents. With about 6,000 licensed foster parents in the entire state, the need for more foster parents is urgent, including here in Richland County. “There is absolutely a shortage of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
foxbaltimore.com

Opening your heart to kids in foster care

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — November is National Adoption Month, and while teenagers makeup 21% of youth in the foster care system they have the lowest rate of adoption. The teenage years are an especially critical period for parental guidance and help. Kamilah Bunn, CEO of the National Adoption Association joined the...
BALTIMORE, MD
duke.edu

Duke Clinic Supports Children in Foster Care

​They say timing is everything and Lindsay Terrell, MD, knows that saying rings true. Terrell is the clinical director for the Duke Foster Care Clinic. She and her colleagues aim to connect with children who enter foster care within one week. They hope to match the child, the foster family and the biological family with resources as soon as possible to ensure long-term health.
DURHAM, NC
Times News

Gift drive benefits those in foster care

A Palmerton junior high football coach and his family are running their second annual gift drive benefiting children or young adults in the foster care system. Junior Ortiz, who was in the foster care system himself as a child, said the cause will always be close to his heart. “Even...
PALMERTON, PA
Salt Lake Tribune

Refugee foster care program assists unaccompanied refugee youth in Utah

Nearly half of all refugees worldwide are minors, and thousands of those minors don’t have a guardian. Catholic Community Services of Utah (CCS) helps place those unaccompanied children who enter their program into licensed refugee foster homes in Salt Lake City and offers them the resources they need to build a new life. The United States has a deep, historic tie to refugee and rescue efforts, so it’s no surprise that communities today are opening their homes and arms to people needing sanctuary and support. However, CCS is currently the only program in Utah that prioritizes resettling unaccompanied refugee minors and unfortunately, there are less than 20 similar programs running nationwide. With the limited number of programs and the worsening crisis in Afghanistan, the number of unaccompanied refugee minors is growing rapidly, and refugee foster families are needed more than ever.
UTAH STATE
News/Talk KFYO

The Salvation Army Is Helping Teens Who Age Out Of Foster Care

In partnership with Saint Francis Church, the Salvation Army is launching a new program in Lubbock for teens that have aged out of foster care. The new program is called "Passage," and it will provide young adults room and board, job training, mentorship and support in pursuing higher education. KAMC News reports that it also teaches teens life skills like saving, planning and goal setting.
LUBBOCK, TX
news4sanantonio.com

"Adopt a Senior" needs your help getting supplies to foster kids

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - You may not think a duffle bag is worth much. But for kids in the foster care system it can mean everything. And they can hold your entire life. "When we first got in foster care, I didn’t have anything, I came with a trash bag," says former foster kid Angelica Kennel.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

