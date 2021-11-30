PCHAS offers info on foster care and adoption

Nearly half of all refugees worldwide are minors, and thousands of those minors don’t have a guardian. Catholic Community Services of Utah (CCS) helps place those unaccompanied children who enter their program into licensed refugee foster homes in Salt Lake City and offers them the resources they need to build a new life. The United States has a deep, historic tie to refugee and rescue efforts, so it’s no surprise that communities today are opening their homes and arms to people needing sanctuary and support. However, CCS is currently the only program in Utah that prioritizes resettling unaccompanied refugee minors and unfortunately, there are less than 20 similar programs running nationwide. With the limited number of programs and the worsening crisis in Afghanistan, the number of unaccompanied refugee minors is growing rapidly, and refugee foster families are needed more than ever.

