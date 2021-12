10 years ago, Battle At The Berrics trophy artist Haroshi—who designed the upcycled pieces for BATBs 5 thru 10—has revolutionized how we look at broken decks, and his latest venture is equally inventive. He began making sculptures with old skateboards and decided to sand the back graphics down into a powder. (Legend has it that he hides a little piece of used and abused hardware deep within each one, a sort of skate nucleus). He was eventually able to make the powder into clay through strenuous work, but the effect wasn’t quite right. A decade later, when brainstorming collaborations with Nexus VII‘s Tomohiro Konno, the skateboard powder dye idea was finally realized through Nexus VII’s technical expertise.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO