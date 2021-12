The Aston Martin V12 Vantage is getting one last run out, and we can already here it in the distance. The British marque confirmed and teased the release of the final variant of its high-performance grand tourer on Tuesday. The announcement was brief, consisting of little more than a release window and an audio recording of the purr of the vehicle’s brawny V-12. “You’ve heard about it. You will certainly hear it coming. V12 Vantage. It’s not just a Limited Edition, it’s a Final Edition,” the company said in a concise statement. “Returning in 2022.” Once you listen to the clip it becomes...

