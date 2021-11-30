Five Hancock soccer players earn All-Conference honors

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced its football postseason honors on Tuesday afternoon and 16 Gusties earned recognition. Senior defensive lineman Zach Jakes (North Mankato) highlighted the honors for Gustavus by being voted the recipient of the Mike Stam Award, given the to Lineman of the Year. First Team Offense honors went to Dalton Thelen (Sr., Cold Spring), Mitchell Borchardt (Sr., Le Sueur), and Gunnar Johnson (Sr., St. Cloud). First Team Defense went to Jakes, Carson Dekam (So., Owatonna), Kaleb Scott (Sr., Los Angeles), and Ezekiel Sundberg (Sr., Lakewood, Colo.). Andrew Abegglen (Jr., Mound) earned First Team Specialist. Second Team honors went to David Peal (Sr., Worcester, Mass.), Jake Breitbach (So., Golden Valley), Sam Jones (Sr., Jacksonville, Fla.), and Nicolas Negron (Sr., Dallas, Texas). Honorable Mention was bestowed upon Ethan Sindelir (Sr., Wells), Tommy Bigaouette (Sr., North Mankato), and Andrey Denson (So., El Paso, Texas). Brett Hufendick (Sr., Edina) was named to the All-Sportsmanship Team.

