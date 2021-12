After the Seahawks were shutout for the first time in a decade last week, Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson were asked an obvious question: is it the finger?. That would be the surgically repaired middle finger on Wilson’s throwing hand, which both quarterback and head coach acknowledged may not be at 100 percent heading into Week 10. But both men stressed not only that Wilson could make all the throws in practice, but that the finger wasn’t hampering his play during games.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO