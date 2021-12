(Alexandria, MN) A number of people gathered last Saturday afternoon and evening to celebrate the inspiring story of one pioneer in women's athletics and to look at all the accomplishments since. The Alexandria Education Foundation hosted a free throw contest and special get together Saturday in honor of Bev "B" Lohrman Grossman. Bev was a teacher, coach, and advocate for young women in Alexandria Public Schools. She taught in Alexandria from 1960 to 1983, but was an educator for 30+ years.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO