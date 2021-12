For all of 2021, we’ve been anticipating the release of Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. The second those gorgeously strange photos from set started trickling out, it was clear the movie was going to be huge — a Zeitgeisty perfect marriage of true crime and camp. And then when the trailer finally dropped, the excitement was explosive. It was further confirmation that HOG was a must-see; every detail of it was impeccable, from Jared Leto calling a pink corduroy suit “chic-ah” (he’s not wrong), to Adam Driver looking glamorous in huge glasses and huge sweaters, to the way Lady Gaga says “but I am fer” and murderously taps her little espresso spoon. But long before the public started obsessing over the Gucci family story, journalist Sara Gay Forden was literally writing the book on it. Scott’s script is based on Forden’s book of the same name, first published in 2000.

