ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland store owner questions staying open after multiple burglaries in one year

By Taylor Bisacky
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6JwH_0d9oYqZM00

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – “The hardest part for a lot of small business owners in talking with several is we really don’t know what the city is doing to curb this violence,” Victor Diaz said.

Another small business burglarized in Oakland. The latest to become a victim is Renegade Running on Grand Avenue near Broadway.

Surveillance cameras captured two thieves breaking into the store just before Monday morning.

As you can imagine, these store owners are frustrated and feeling anxious lately with all of these burglaries and break-ins.

Oakland police release new lead in killing of KRON4 security guard

One of the owners at Renegade Running says this is the third time they’ve been burglarized this year, and the 4th time since they opened a year and a half ago. Now, they’re just not sure how much more they can take.

“I don’t know how many more incidents like this we can take to keep our doors open,” Victor Diaz said.

Victor Diaz is contemplating keeping his doors open for business in Oakland after they were most recently shattered late Sunday night.

“It looks like two individuals broke into the store. They attempted to smash one window closest to the sidewalk and were not able to penetrate that window and then tried the door and were able to penetrate into the store through that door,” Diaz said.

Oakland city leaders discuss crime prevention plans

Surveillance cameras captured the burglars going in and out of the store multiple times, filling several bags with items, and eventually taking off a getaway car parked right outside the business.

Diaz spoke to KRON4 on Monday as workers came to replace the glass door.

Between the shoes stolen and the damage, he says the theft costs the store at least $5,000 and this isn’t the first time.

Diaz says the running shop’s been broken into three times this year.

“So when you’re building community, we love being in Oakland and when something like this happens it’s just disheartening, of course, it’s a little sad and frightening,” Diaz said.

He says a lot of businesses in the area are on edge after the numerous burglaries these last couple of weeks.

Oakland Mayor Schaaf addresses death of KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita

“There are people who logically do not want to come downtown, do not want to risk being involved in any physical altercations with people, either saving the goods in their car or being witness to it in a store and again it feels like the police are so short-staffed that they’re not visible through no fault of their own and there’s no city or public officials that are out talking to us to find out either what they can do or to hear from them what they are doing so all of it feels like a big ball of frustration and in some cases feeling like you know, maybe there is no way out,” Diaz said.

In reaction to the many burglaries, robberies, and homicides this past week, Oakland police announced that they will have additional staff to address the increase in violent crime.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

Sheila Clark
3d ago

Oakland can't have nice things because of ghetto conditions in the community that why I go to some of the nice areas that are left to shop in peace. Oakland is a horrible place to live and raise children.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Oakland police investigate homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police are investigating an early morning homicide on Friday. The Oakland Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Castro Street just after 4 a.m. Police said a transgender person was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is being […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Police#Oakland City#Burglary#Weather
KRON4 News

San Jose recording lowest homicide numbers since 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In California, homicides jumped 31% last year, marking it the deadliest year since 2007. According to annual reports from the state Attorney General’s office, 2,202 homicides last year were 523 more than in 2019 — while the rate increased by a similar margin from 4.2 to 5.5 homicides per 100,000 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

PG&E responds to San Rafael gas leak

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — PG&E along with San Rafael police and firefighters responded to a gas leak on Thursday morning. It happened in the area of Picnic and Bungalow Avenues around 10 a.m. Some residents in the area were told to evacuate as a precaution, and others are advised to shelter in place, the […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy