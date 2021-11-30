Delhi govt designates Lok Nayak Hospital as dedicated facility for 'Omicron' variant cases

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/OP Jindal University): Justice Gita Mittal, Former Chief Justice, High Court of JammuKashmirChairperson of Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) along with Margaret Beazley AC QC, Former President, New South Wales (NSW) Court of AppealGovernor, NSW, Australia today inaugurated the Jindal Global Law School's (JGLS), a unique and path-breaking Global Law Schools' Summit on the theme "The Present and Future of Global Legal Education" Over 100 Vice-Chancellors, School Deans, principals, Directors of Law Schools and 13 Supreme and High Court Judges will congregate over 21 Thematic Sessions, 8 Special Dialogues, 2 Colloquiums and 3 Keynote Addresses.
