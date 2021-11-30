Royal girls drop first two games: What we learned from C-N losses to WM and L-S

The Colo-NESCO girls' basketball team struggled mightily against a West Marshall team ranked 10th in Class 3A in its opener Nov. 19 in State Center.

The Royals were shut out during two different quarters by an outstanding Trojan team in suffering a 64-9 setback. West Marshall's Katy Reyerson had 15 points, seven steals and six assists and freshman Bella Borgos 12 points, six rebounds and six steals for the Trojans.

Four days later the Royals showed steady improvement in their home opener against Lynnville-Sully. But the offense still sputtered and the defense was unable to slow the Hawks' outside shooting in a 55-33 setback.

Reagan McFarland went off for 26 points, five steals and four assists for Lynnville-Sully.

Here is what we learned from Colo-NESCO's 0-2 start to the season:

Offense needs work

Colo-NESCO only shot 3 of 22 from the field and 1 of 7 from the line against West Marshall. The Royals were 13 of 49 from the field and 5 of 11 at the line against Lynnville-Sully.

Outside shooting was especially difficult for the Royals. They combined to make just 4 of 35 3-pointers during the game.

Colo-NESCO also had a tough time taking care of the ball. The Royals averaged 36.5 turnovers over the two games.

Rebounding was also an issue, especially against West Marshall. Colo-NESCO was outrebounded 39-22 by the Trojans and 32-23 by Lynnville-Sully.

Defense is steady

Even though West Marshall overwhelmed Colo-NESCO, the Royals still held the Trojans' to under 40 % shooting at 38%.

Colo-NESCO limited Lynnville-Sully to 33% shooting from the field. The Royals also forced 24 Hawk turnovers.

Voelker steps up against L-S

Izabell Voelker was held scoreless by West Marshall. She responded with a big game against Lynnville-Sully.

Voelker went for 13 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists against Lynnville-Sully. Shelbi Perisho added eight points off the bench and Sophia Piziali tacked on seven plus five rebounds.

Piziali also scored six points and pulled down six rebounds versus West Marshall.