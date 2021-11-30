ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ali Misses Second Ton As Pakistan Win 1st Bangladesh Test

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Abid Ali fell just shy of back-to-back centuries as Pakistan cruised to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test in Chittagong on Tuesday. Ali's 151-run stand with fellow opener Abdullah Shafique helped bring play to an end before lunch on the final day, beating their first-innings partnership by...

