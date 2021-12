Halo Infinite multiplayer is out now, and the campaign is just around the corner, set to hit Xbox platforms including Game Pass and PC on December 8. To celebrate the launch, Sea of Thieves players can once again log into the pirate sandbox and claim the free Spartan set, but time is running short. Here's how and when to grab the Halo set in Sea of Thieves before it disappears, as well as a preview of the new Halo sails coming very soon.

