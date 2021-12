UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev has opened up as a big betting favorite to defeat Beneil Dariush when they fight in early 2022. Makhachev vs. Dariush was officially announced this weekend, and the fight will take place on February 27 in what will be a five-round non-title main event. It goes without saying that this fight between Makhachev and Dariush is one of the biggest fights that the lightweight division currently offers, and it seems fair to assume the winner of this fight is going to get a title shot at 155lbs. Justin Gaethje is first up for the winner of UFC 269’s Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier, and the winner of Makhachev/Dariush will be up next.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO