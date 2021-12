All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas by Chocolate Tours will present Christmas Lights, Chocolate & Sips Tours. Guests will be able to view Dallas' most spectacular holiday displays in the Park Cities and downtown Dallas while sipping beverages like hot chocolate and more while listening to holiday music. There will also be a Christmas Trivia (for chocolate prizes) and more. Dessert venues may range from chocolatiers to pastry shops to ice cream parlors.

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO