Two teenagers engrossed in playing popular mobile game PUBG died after they were run over by a train in northern India.Police said a goods train on a railway track between the Mathura and Kasganj cities in the northern Uttar Pradesh state crushed the two boys on Saturday morning when they were out on a morning walk.“We do not know exactly which train was passing when the accident took place,” Shashi Prakash Singh, a police officer of the Jamunapar police station, told news agency IANS.Mr Singh added that while one of the phones had been damaged in the accident, the...

ACCIDENTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO