Derrick White speaks postgame after his best game of the year in 116-99 win over Wizards

While the NBA Players are known to work their way in the gym, day-in and day-out, they are also known for dawning the most outrageous style and Kyle Kuzma’s pre-game outfit in Washington Wizards latest game against the Charlotte Hornets only goes to justify the same. As a result, of which many NBA stars also commented upon the same.
Washington Wizards back up center Montrezl Harrell showed off his vertical Wednesday, as he skied over Minnesota TWolves’ Naz Reid for a one handed finish. During the first quarter between the Wizards and TWolves, Washington point guard Spencer Dinwiddie got into the lane and tossed one up for Harrell. To...
Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and Bam Adebayo added 20 points and nine rebounds as the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to four games, beating the visiting Washington Wizards 112-97 on Thursday. Butler added five assists and four steals, and Gabe Vincent chipped in a season-high 18 points in...
The surprising Washington Wizards kept pace at the top of the Eastern Conference on Saturday night with an impressive 16-point comeback win over the Miami Heat. Already off to their best start in 47 years, the Wizards improved to 11-5 on the season, which has them just a half game behind the first-place Brooklyn Nets.
LaMelo Ball totaled 28 points (10-24 FG, 5-7 FT, 3-9 3PT), grabbed 13 rebounds, seven assists, three steals, one block, and turned the ball over six times in the Hornets’ 109-103 win over the Wizards on Monday. Fantasy Impact:. Ball had another huge night on Monday, dropping 28 points en...
The Washington Wizards have had an amazing start to the season, and they have an 11-5 record. The Russell Westbrook trade that the franchise has executed during the summer has paid dividends thus far. The Wizards got back some solid players for Westbrook, and that has massively improved their depth....
We have a Scary Terry sighting!!! Terry Rozier was spectacular against Washington – hitting eight threes, including a dagger that helped the Hornets close out the Wizards 109-103. Rozier would lead Charlotte with 32 points. This was only Washington’s 2nd loss at home and it’s the 2nd time the Hornets have beaten the Wizards in the last week. Charlotte nearly let Washington come back, but clutch plays from LaMelo and Terry helped close the game out.
Devonte’ Graham was back in uniform, Willy Hernangomez was back in the rotation for a second straight game and Brandon Ingram was back to looking like his old self. Add it up, and the result was New Orleans’ most impressive victory of the young season. The Pelicans wrapped up a...
WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (20), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (20), Montrezl Harrell (14) THUNDER: Luguentz Dort (21), Shai Gilgeous Alexander (15), Josh Giddey (11), Kenrich Williams (11) SUMMARY. The Wizards topped the Thunder 101-99 on Friday night in the first game of a road back-to-back. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bradley Beal each scored 20...
In another close fought game, the Oklahoma City Thunder fall short to the Washington Wizards, 101-99. Add this game to the collection of contests that the Thunder were in until the final buzzer. This has been the theme all season. A young and undertalented Thunder team carrying themselves like pros and fighting for a full 48 minutes. Making teams sweat and count their blessings for not dropping one they should have easily won on paper.
The Washington Wizards won 101-99 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Washington got off to another slow start in this one, being down by as many as 10 points in the first half. After going down 37-47, Coach Unseld calls a timeout that seemed to spark a run for the Wizards. From there, the Wizards went on a timely 19-7 run to close the half, putting the Wizards up by 2 at half time. It seemed clear, the emphasis became more on attacking the basket more and stop settling for jumpers and that got their offense going a little bit.
SAN ANTONIO — It may not seem like much, but winning consecutive games proved to be an arduous step for San Antonio, one the Spurs finally accomplished on Monday night. Derrick White had a season-high 24 points, Dejounte Murray had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Washington Wizards 116-99 to win consecutive games for the first time this season.
What I want is to write something full of optimism about the Wizards getting back on the right track with their 101-99 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. But if I claimed to be encouraged, I’d be lying. The bright side: they did get the win, and an ugly win...
Could Wizards end 22-year drought vs. Spurs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It has been so long since the Wizards won a road game against the San Antonio Spurs that Bill Clinton was president. Playing for the Wizards were Rod Strickland, Juwan Howard and Mitch Richmond. The Spurs had Tim Duncan in his second year, David Robinson, Steve Kerr and Jaren Jackson, a.k.a. the father of Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr.
About midway through the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Mavericks and star guard Luka Doncic, the Wizards made a bold switch on defense and put Daniel Gafford on one of the NBA's youngest stars. The Wizards were trying anything and everything to slow down Doncic, who tallied 33...
Bradley Beal had scored more points in previous games this season, he had dished more assists and grabbed more rebounds. But if you take his game against the Mavs on Saturday night in its entirety, it was arguably his best performance of the season so far. Beal had 26 points,...
The San Antonio Spurs will carry some much-needed momentum from a gritty win onto the court when they host the surprising Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Spurs will play the third game in a four-game homestand after outlasting Boston 96-88 on Friday to snap a six-game losing streak. Dejounte Murray scored 29 points -- eight during a decisive late run -- and grabbed 11 rebounds in the win, which came down to the final minutes after San Antonio blew a 24-point advantage and surrendered the lead to the Celtics in the fourth quarter.
Spurs guard Derrick White said it best after Friday’s win over Boston. “We have to wash this out with a shower and get ready for a good Wizards team,” White said. And so the Spurs arrived at the AT&T Center on Monday lathered up and focused to face Washington. The...
In a game where head coaches Wes Unseld Jr. and Jason Kidd made a series of questionable decisions, the Washington Wizards had their second-best shooting night of the season en route to a 120-114 win at the Dallas Mavericks. Last night was probably Bradley Beal’s best game of the season....
