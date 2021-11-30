Derrick White speaks postgame after his best game of the year in 116-99 win over Wizards

The Washington Wizards won 101-99 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Washington got off to another slow start in this one, being down by as many as 10 points in the first half. After going down 37-47, Coach Unseld calls a timeout that seemed to spark a run for the Wizards. From there, the Wizards went on a timely 19-7 run to close the half, putting the Wizards up by 2 at half time. It seemed clear, the emphasis became more on attacking the basket more and stop settling for jumpers and that got their offense going a little bit.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO