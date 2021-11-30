Thad Young dispenses veteran wisdom after Spurs beat Wizards 116-99

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards beat the Miami Heat 103-100 at Capital One Arena on Saturday night. Here are five observations from what went down... The Wizards came out flat on Saturday in an ugly slugfest of a first half against the Heat. Their defense was good, but their offense was not and they didn't give the home crowd much to cheer for. They trailed by as many as 16 points.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO