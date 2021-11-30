ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Playful Holiday Moisturizing Sets

By Kalina Nedelcheva
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA plethora of festively packaged, ethical, and sustainable moisturizing sets are offered by Burt's Bees for the holiday season. All of these kits are compact and ideal as small (but thoughtful) gifts or as stocking stuffers....

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Post

Christmas crafts for holiday fun & mental dexterity

While holiday celebrations will certainly look a little different this year, it doesn’t mean you can’t fill your house (and your time) with some fun holiday crafts! Here are 7 ideas to get you in the DIY spirit. The post Christmas crafts for holiday fun & mental dexterity appeared first on Long Beach Post.
CELEBRATIONS
Life and Style Weekly

The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin

Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Lightweight coverage, softer skin, and an instant complexion boost — what’s not to love about tinted moisturizer? Even stars like Lizzo say it’s their daily go-to for lowkey glam no matter what the day calls for. Layer it over your daily moisturizer for super-hydrated skin or under your foundation for flawless coverage. Some products even offer specialized formulas to fight wrinkles or acne — talk about a triple threat!
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Honey Bees#Milk And Honey#Lip Balm#Burt S Bees#Mandarin Extract#Vanilla Bean Beeswax#Salted Caramel
WPMI

Publix sets purchasing limit on holiday items

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — If you plan on doing some last minute holiday shopping you might want to rethink your plan. Publix will be placing purchasing limits on select items in store. A spokesperson for the popular retail store says the purchasing limits have been set statewide due...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
MedicineNet.com

What Is a Moisturizer Used For?

A moisturizer is a skincare product that provides hydration to the skin and is used for various conditions including:. Retain adequate moisture so that it does not get dry or rough. Avoid cracks in it and the lips. Lock in moisture after bathing. Improve its water content. Repair itself because...
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Chocolate-Orange Mayo Spreads

Heinz is the brand behind viral hybrid condiments like HoneyRacha, MayoCue and Kranch so the Heinz x Terry’s Chocolate Orange collaboration comes as no surprise. This unconventional condiment was created by combining Heinz mayonnaise with melted chocolate orange segments, crème patissière, and a dash of Terry’s Chocolate Orange signature orange oil.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

100 Gift Ideas for Skincare Lovers

Ranging from deep-cleansing facial devices to hands-free body skincare, this list of gift ideas for skincare lovers is sure to inspire you to find an exceptional gift for the beauty enthusiasts in your life. One standout example from the list comes from Serbian cosmetic company, DCP Hemigal. The brand recently...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
TrendHunter.com

Post-Workout Cooling Mists

Excercise-friendly skincare brand Skin in Motion has introduced Skin in Motion Cool It Mist, a new spray-on product designed to help calm and hydrate post-workout skin. Developed for those living an active lifestyle, this high-quality cooling mist is perfect for those looking for a quick and lightweight solution for moisturizing their skin following an intense gym session. This hydrating mist is formulated with mint derivatives to provide a soothing, cooling effect, while licorice extract (Glicirretic Acid) is included to reduce exercise-related redness.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Reusable Ugly Holiday Cups

In partnership with viral TikTok star, Emily Zugay, Panera is introducing its 2021 Holiday Cup Collection and the products are reusable. The comedic social media personality and "graphic designer" created a unique holiday collection that aims to remind people of what truly matters. Eduardo Luz, Panera's Chief Brand & Concept Officer, says "Our new holiday cups send a friendly message that while we may focus on décor, gifts and holiday cards during this busy season, it's important not to lose sight of the things that come from within - joy, family, memories, traditions and of course, the Panera Coffee that will power you through the holidays."
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Post-Workout Face Moisturizers

CliniqueFIT is a specialty cosmetics line offered by American beauty brand CLINIQUE that focuses on developing products for fitness enthusiasts. According to the brand, avid exercises face a variety of unique skin challenges due to the build-up of sweat and bacteria caused by their workouts, which this new line looks to address.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Adorable Co-Branded Kid's Apparel

Just in time for the holiday season, Morgan Curtis of Morgan Lane will launch COZYLAND’s first-ever collaboration -- COZYLAND x My Little Pony. The new collection is Curtis' sixth capsule of sustainable cozy wear for infants, children, and adults. The My Little Pony motifs and colors are universally flattering and can be worn by all genders.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

SPF-Infused Glow-Focused Face Creams

The Wonder Glow Cream by inspira promotes radiant skin complexions. inspira is a German company based in Aachen and was founded in 2000. The company develops cosmetics for individual skincare worldwide. The cosmetic brand's new cream visibly improves the skin's appearance to reduce signs of aging. Moreover, the cream is...
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Prebiotic-Infused Deodorants

OffCourt, a company specializing in premium products for "active men who sweat and shower frequently," has launched its line of Performance Body Sprays, which arrive with the slogan "Fuel for Post-Sweat Skin." Developed for active lifestyles, the brand's new Performance Body Sprays are more than just odor-masking deodorants. The product...
LIFESTYLE
beautypackaging.com

Dermala Wins Best Moisturizer

Dermala has announced its Oat So Sweet Daily Moisturizer for Blemish-Prone Skin is a winner in Cosmopolitan Magazine's inaugural Holy Grail Acne Awards. The product won the "Best Moisturizer" award, after Cosmo's beauty editors rigorously tested and compared products, for months. Oat So Sweet was recognized for its effectiveness and...
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Singing Frozen Food Packaging

In anticipation of the holiday season, Stouffer's recently debuted new packaging that plays a jingle at the touch of a button. Fans can push the sticker -- located at the front of the box -- to hear 15-seconds of cheery music. The new marketing scheme is part of the brand's ongoing 'Happyfull' campaign that highlights the "special feeling" eating a delicious Stouffer's meal provides.
MUSIC
TrendHunter.com

Retro Virtual Swag Shops

Just in time for the holidays, SUNNYD, the 90's beverage brand, is re-launching their highly-requested, bright orange products. The offerings -- including three new items at more accessible price points -- will be available on the brand's Holiday Swag Shop and make a great gift for the holiday season. As...
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Men's Beauty Retailers

It's possible that the male personal care market could reach up to $166 billion USD by next year and Humanery is a destination for men's beauty, grooming and self-care that taps into this lucrative market. In an industry that's heavily geared towards women, the purpose-built beauty retailer provides products that specifically cater to men. Some of the brands that can be purchased through the retailer include Aesop, Supper Club Skincare and Jack Black.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy