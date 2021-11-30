Playful Holiday Moisturizing Sets

In partnership with viral TikTok star, Emily Zugay, Panera is introducing its 2021 Holiday Cup Collection and the products are reusable. The comedic social media personality and "graphic designer" created a unique holiday collection that aims to remind people of what truly matters. Eduardo Luz, Panera's Chief Brand & Concept Officer, says "Our new holiday cups send a friendly message that while we may focus on décor, gifts and holiday cards during this busy season, it's important not to lose sight of the things that come from within - joy, family, memories, traditions and of course, the Panera Coffee that will power you through the holidays."

