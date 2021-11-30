Dejounte Murray praises Derrick White after his biggest game of the year in win over Wizards

The San Antonio Spurs will carry some much-needed momentum from a gritty win onto the court when they host the surprising Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Spurs will play the third game in a four-game homestand after outlasting Boston 96-88 on Friday to snap a six-game losing streak. Dejounte Murray scored 29 points -- eight during a decisive late run -- and grabbed 11 rebounds in the win, which came down to the final minutes after San Antonio blew a 24-point advantage and surrendered the lead to the Celtics in the fourth quarter.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO