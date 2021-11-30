Dejounte Murray praises Derrick White after his biggest game of the year in win over Wizards

While the NBA Players are known to work their way in the gym, day-in and day-out, they are also known for dawning the most outrageous style and Kyle Kuzma’s pre-game outfit in Washington Wizards latest game against the Charlotte Hornets only goes to justify the same. As a result, of which many NBA stars also commented upon the same.
Washington Wizards back up center Montrezl Harrell showed off his vertical Wednesday, as he skied over Minnesota TWolves’ Naz Reid for a one handed finish. During the first quarter between the Wizards and TWolves, Washington point guard Spencer Dinwiddie got into the lane and tossed one up for Harrell. To...
Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and Bam Adebayo added 20 points and nine rebounds as the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to four games, beating the visiting Washington Wizards 112-97 on Thursday. Butler added five assists and four steals, and Gabe Vincent chipped in a season-high 18 points in...
The surprising Washington Wizards kept pace at the top of the Eastern Conference on Saturday night with an impressive 16-point comeback win over the Miami Heat. Already off to their best start in 47 years, the Wizards improved to 11-5 on the season, which has them just a half game behind the first-place Brooklyn Nets.
LaMelo Ball totaled 28 points (10-24 FG, 5-7 FT, 3-9 3PT), grabbed 13 rebounds, seven assists, three steals, one block, and turned the ball over six times in the Hornets’ 109-103 win over the Wizards on Monday. Fantasy Impact:. Ball had another huge night on Monday, dropping 28 points en...
There is admittedly a lot of time left until the NBA All-Star Game. To be precise, there’s three months, or 13-ish weeks, or 92 days (or 44 games if you’re a Spurs fan) until the 24 best players in the NBA descend upon Cleveland on Feb. 20, 2022. But every...
We have a Scary Terry sighting!!! Terry Rozier was spectacular against Washington – hitting eight threes, including a dagger that helped the Hornets close out the Wizards 109-103. Rozier would lead Charlotte with 32 points. This was only Washington’s 2nd loss at home and it’s the 2nd time the Hornets have beaten the Wizards in the last week. Charlotte nearly let Washington come back, but clutch plays from LaMelo and Terry helped close the game out.
SAN ANTONIO — Spurs guard Dejounte Murray is having a career season across the board. He is averaging a career-high in points (18.1), rebounds (8.1), and assists (7.8). He is the team leader, their go-to guy and keeps the team competitive in games this season. That kind of play is...
Before the 2021-22 season started, oddsmakers did not hold the Washington Wizards in high esteem. Sportsbooks pegged the Wizards to finish with 34.5 wins after the Russell Westbrook trade. ESPN’s analysts got together and predicted Washington to finish 11th in the Eastern Conference. Twenty games in, the Wizards are proving...
What I want is to write something full of optimism about the Wizards getting back on the right track with their 101-99 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. But if I claimed to be encouraged, I’d be lying. The bright side: they did get the win, and an ugly win...
The San Antonio Spurs will carry some much-needed momentum from a gritty win onto the court when they host the surprising Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Spurs will play the third game in a four-game homestand after outlasting Boston 96-88 on Friday to snap a six-game losing streak. Dejounte Murray scored 29 points -- eight during a decisive late run -- and grabbed 11 rebounds in the win, which came down to the final minutes after San Antonio blew a 24-point advantage and surrendered the lead to the Celtics in the fourth quarter.
Washington Wizards (13-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-13, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards take on Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs in a non-conference matchup. The Spurs have gone 3-6 in home games. San Antonio ranks...
About midway through the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Mavericks and star guard Luka Doncic, the Wizards made a bold switch on defense and put Daniel Gafford on one of the NBA's youngest stars. The Wizards were trying anything and everything to slow down Doncic, who tallied 33...
To the untrained eye, what looked like a regulation NBA basketball went bouncing, loose and unclaimed, across the AT&T Center paint late in the fourth quarter Friday. To Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, the loose ball seemed something more precious than simply a hunk of orange leather with “Wilson” stamped on the side.
In a game where head coaches Wes Unseld Jr. and Jason Kidd made a series of questionable decisions, the Washington Wizards had their second-best shooting night of the season en route to a 120-114 win at the Dallas Mavericks. Last night was probably Bradley Beal’s best game of the season....
Derrick White had a season-high 24 points and Dejounte Murray added 22 points and 10 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs pulled away with a hot-shooting fourth quarter in a 116-99 win over the visiting Washington Wizards on Monday. The Spurs trailed by six points at halftime but rallied to...
The Wine & Gold look to make it four straight – and sweep their current road trip – when they roll into the nation’s capital for a Friday night matchup with Bradley Beal and the Wizards. The surprising young Cavaliers have bounced back from a five-game skid by winning their...
